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Monday, September 14, 2026

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Support for United Ireland

US president brushes off Andy Burnham's opposition to referendum and says he will remove Irish whiskey tariff

Posted by South_American at 07:32 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Ironic that the man who divided America suggests uniting Ireland. Mind your own business, you dangerous moron.

[image or embed]

-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 12:53 PM Â· Sep 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

same ol' same ol'... pull a -----... get attention... play it for more attention...

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-14 01:28 AM | Reply

Asked about independence for Scotland, he reserved opinion. "I won't talk about Scotland yet, I will save that."

can't wait....

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-14 01:39 AM | Reply

Donald Trump doubles down on another -----

Way to make BillJohnson jealous and aroused.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-14 02:08 AM | Reply

BillJohnson

#3 | Posted by ClownShack

Is a mindless, idolatrous wind-up toy who loses every argument.

But if we could understand him, perhaps we would be able to prevent him from happening again,

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 07:54 AM | Reply

Of course Donald Trump doubled down on Ireland: Someone said that he was wrong about it.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 07:56 AM | Reply

Next Der Dotard will be talking about independence for the Souths--Carolina and Dakota...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-14 08:13 AM | Reply

He opens his pie hole and gibberish comes out.

Why should Ireland be any different.

It's time for the GOP to stop pretending he is in control of his mental facilities.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-14 08:28 AM | Reply

BTW the photo of him emerging from Catherine Connoly's residence after she berated him for ------- up the middle east was epic.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-14 08:31 AM | Reply

I wonder if Donald tried lunging at Connolly?

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 08:46 AM | Reply

Caption could read: "Headmistress Gives Bully Boy A ----------."

#10 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-14 09:01 AM | Reply

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