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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Man Shot by ICE Agent Charged with Assault

A man who was shot by an immigration agent during a traffic stop in Austin, Texas, this month was charged on Tuesday with assaulting a federal officer during that encounter.

Posted by South_American at 09:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Typical pattern from ICE and police of claiming to be the true victim after they attack someone newrepublic.com/post/216004/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Jonathan Cohn (@jonathancohn.bsky.social) 7:59 AM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He was shot after the car was stopped.

He was shot after the car was stopped.

(repeat)

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-29 11:11 PM | Reply

Sick.

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-29 11:12 PM | Reply

"The charge reveals the existence of body camera footage of the shooting, though that has not been released ... "

Of course not.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-30 06:41 AM | Reply

... It adds that he struck an agent with his car's mirror as he drove away from an attempted stop. ...

Could the agent have leaned into the path of the mirror to generate this charge?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 12:09 PM | Reply

Could the agent have leaned into the path of the mirror to generate this charge?

#4 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER AT 2026-09-30 12:09 PM | FLAG:
Sure and you can stand at a cross walk and walk out in front of a car running a red light hoping to get a law suit out of the deal.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-30 01:11 PM | Reply

Three deaths, three states, 24 hours: one day in ICE's quiet but gruesome' surge

www.theguardian.com

The noxious orange chomo's stormtroopers are out of control.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 01:15 PM | Reply

Another view ...

Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent in Texas charged with assaulting an officer
www.theguardian.com

... The accusations against Garces Perez were reminiscent of previous claims made by immigration agents after high-profile shootings, in which officers have similarly accused drivers of weaponizing their vehicles. In a handful of cases, those allegations have been undermined or walked back after the release of body-worn camera footage, and have renewed scrutiny about the DHS's reliance on vehicular stops to execute arrests. ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 02:50 PM | Reply

"A car mirror you can get to is more effective than a gun you can't get to."

-famous former retorter

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-30 03:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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