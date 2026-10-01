Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 01, 2026

After Woman Survives Lethal Injection, Tennessee Governor Halts Execution

Tennessee officials were unable to put Christa Gail Pike to death for a 1995 killing after administering two doses of a lethal drug. A death penalty expert said it was an unprecedented failure.

Posted by south_american at 07:31 AM | 21 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

MORE STORIES

After Woman Survives Lethal Injection, Tennessee Governor Halts Execution (21 comments) ...

Man Shot by ICE Agent Charged with Assault (9 comments) ...

Tennessee to Execute a Woman for the First Time in 200 Years (14 comments) ...

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Support for United Ireland (12 comments) ...

South Park Skewers Trump (12 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Gov. Bill Lee said he has ordered for a "comprehensive, third-party review" to determine what happened during Christa Pike's attempted execution.

[image or embed]

-- WVLT News (@wvlt.tv) 6:01 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

FUBAR!

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-01 01:03 AM | Reply

Yayyyyyyyyy I'm so thrilled. I hope that she is doing well and will survive this without any problems.

#2 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-01 03:41 AM | Reply

A bullet would have prevented this. Or let the family deal with her.

We have gotten too soft in this nation. There should be no concern for the person being put to death. There was no concern for the victim.

#3 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-01 07:54 AM | Reply

Said it before and I'll say it again, capital punishment is barbaric. We're made less as a society/nation/people because we allow it to happen.

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-01 08:48 AM | Reply

Seems like an act of God to me. MAGA knows about God, they talk about Him so much.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 09:02 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

A bullet would have prevented SUBLIBERAL, but I'm sure he's never done anything wrong.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 09:06 AM | Reply

intentional perhaps?

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-01 09:08 AM | Reply

A bullet would have prevented this. Or let the family deal with her.
We have gotten too soft in this nation. There should be no concern for the person being put to death. There was no concern for the victim.
#3 | Posted by subliberal

I often wonder what people like subhuman would do if they were raped and beaten from say the age of 6 months until their early teens. I am sure they would develop into well-adjusted and contributing members of society.

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 09:23 AM | Reply

5. Exactly. Divine providence.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-01 09:28 AM | Reply

In the christian belief system, if you sin in your heart you have sinned for real. Like the actual thought of something means you have done that thing. Like if you have lusted after someone you have committed adultry

Subhuman has wished to murder someone. By christian beliefs he has therefore murdered someone and should be shot dead.

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 09:29 AM | Reply

5. Exactly. Divine providence.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2

Or more likely, someone in the chain of custody for the drugs didn't think the woman should be killed and messed with the bottles

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-01 09:31 AM | Reply

Still a miracle.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 09:42 AM | Reply

"We have gotten too soft in this nation."

Especially on women, eh?

#13 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-01 10:16 AM | Reply

"intentional perhaps?"

Perhaps.

Or maybe someone thought women only needed a lower dose of the drug for it to work.

Or maybe it's . . .
.
.
.
aliens

#14 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-01 10:19 AM | Reply

Still a miracle.

#12 | POSTED BY ZED

The Gawds have spoken.

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 10:25 AM | Reply

Step right up! Marvel at the Tennessee system that can turn an IV drip into a dark comedy.

#16 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-01 10:34 AM | Reply

Looks like they need more practice?

#17 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 10:37 AM | Reply

Maybe put an AI bot in charge of executing humans now since the humans have become so incompetent at it. I hear AI is already pretty good at killing humans.

#18 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 10:41 AM | Reply

Does she have five brothers that happen to live in China?

#19 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 11:07 AM | Reply

Thats one cold woman.

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-01 11:15 AM | Reply

Re 11

Sounds to me like they blew her veins. Twice.

So it's more likely just incompetence. Like I said. They need more practice. Or let AI do their dirty work.

Of course the real solution is stop playing God. Which (if there are Gods) would be the message the Gods (I assume)
are sending.

#21 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 11:19 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort