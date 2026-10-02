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Friday, October 02, 2026

Trump's Tariffs Still a Drag on Global Trade Cooperation

The U.S. tried to rally countries behind its trade priorities. They rebelled.

Posted by lamplighter at 12:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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During a debate, the Republican candidate in the race for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House joined a chorus of his party's members in criticizing President Trump's approach on beef imports, while the Democratic candidate blasted Trump's entire approach to tariffs. buff.ly/eF64569

[image or embed]

-- South Dakota Searchlight (@southdakotasearchlight.com) 12:21 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... And even that agreement was largely meaningless, according to Polish Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domaski.

"There is consensus that food should not be used as a weapon. Of course, there is no consensus on who is using food trade as a weapon," Domaski said, pointing the finger at "what Russia is doing on the Black Sea" to block grain from Ukraine.

The divisions underscore the challenges the Trump administration faces trying to secure buy-in for its global trade priorities -- particularly vis-a-vis China -- after spending the better part of two years hammering traditional allies with a steady tide of tariffs. Trump's recent stances, from a chummy summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to a push to expand U.S. steel supply beyond the country's current demand, only add to the doubts.

A European Union official, granted anonymity to speak candidly about the closed door discussions, agreed that Trump's blanket tariffs on steel, aluminum and other manufacturing sectors "negatively impact" efforts to coordinate on an issue like China's flood of exports, which much of the West otherwise agree on.

The 27-country bloc has been swamped by cheap Chinese imports in recent years that are threatening to hollow out its manufacturing sector. Speaking in Spain on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized China for unfairly subsidizing its domestic producers and urged the European Commission to deploy more safeguards to protect European industry. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-02 12:25 AM | Reply

So, it seems that Pres Trump's ~what can you do for me today~ policies and deal-driven tactics are doing little to pull our strategy-driven allies into the fold?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-02 12:28 AM | Reply

Nobody not already enabling Trump's criminal enterprise is going to do that bum any favors.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-02 06:53 AM | Reply

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