Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 02, 2026

Trump Won't Rule Out the Insurrection Act for Midterms

President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that he has not ruled out invoking the Insurrection Act or declaring a national emergency around the midterm elections in November.

Posted by Corky at 07:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Baltic States Ramp Up for War with Russia (2 comments) ...

Forget TDS: Trump Fatigue is Real, I've Got It (7 comments) ...

Trump Won't Rule Out the Insurrection Act for Midterms (4 comments) ...

Pink Floyd Released Their First #1 Album 56 Years Ago (13 comments) ...

Bernie's 'Radical' Agenda (26 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

It's as if he is TRYING to lose the midterms. With historically low approval ratings, it would be wise to avoid the press altogether. Instead, he gives TIME magazine this bonkers, unhinged & l-e-n-g-t-h-y stream-of consciousness interview, pathologically lying throughout. shorturl.at/PMvVB

[image or embed]

-- Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2:10 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump, however, has warned that if Democrats reclaim either chamber, they will attempt to impeach him for a third time. He dismissed unfavorable polling for him and other Republicans as being fake."

;;

Lame Duck Donnie has such a nice ring to it.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 12:49 PM | Reply

8/10 that Trump makes an aggressive move against outr elections if he sees it not going his way.

All pretense that some still hold here that the man is not a sniveling dictator will be blown away.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-02 12:56 PM | Reply

He is going to use everything he can to stop the GOP from losing.

Everything. Legal or illegal.

Holy Mike will go along with it.

Thune might be the only one to stand in his way.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-02 01:48 PM | Reply

"Holy Mike will go along with it."

Of course he will. He will go along with anything they decide.

He has had a taste of power

And Maga Mike (and his Accountability Buddy) is about to lose that power.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 01:51 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort