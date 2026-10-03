Bernie's 'Radical' Agenda

... Maybe it's the establishment that's out of touch. ...



Nah.



It looks more to me like a desperate GOP that seems to be trying to put labels on Democrats, labels that they can run against, instead of the actual issues.



I mean, it is easier to just argue against "woke" (just look at he most lame Sec Hegseth) than to try to argue against what they think "woke" represents.



GOP strategy, put a label on it, then argue against that label and not the issues involved.





