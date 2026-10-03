Bernie's 'Radical' Agenda

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Saturday, October 03, 2026
We're told progressive ideas are "fringe." Really? 59% want Medicare for All 57% want a $20 minimum wage 61% want a billionaire wealth tax 63% want to pause AI development 66% want the wealthy to pay more into Social Security Maybe it's the establishment that's out of touch.
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