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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Bernie's 'Radical' Agenda

We're told progressive ideas are "fringe." Really? 59% want Medicare for All 57% want a $20 minimum wage 61% want a billionaire wealth tax 63% want to pause AI development 66% want the wealthy to pay more into Social Security Maybe it's the establishment that's out of touch.

Posted by Corky at 08:32 PM | 28 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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94 percent of Democratic voters in a recent survey support Medicare for All, and so do a majority of moderate and independent voters. It's why more candidates, even in swing seats, are running on it. Here's @whitneycwimbish.bsky.social with more. prospect.org/2026/09/21/m ...

[image or embed]

-- David Dayen (@ddayen.bsky.social) 11:36 AM Â· Sep 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... Maybe it's the establishment that's out of touch. ...

Nah.

It looks more to me like a desperate GOP that seems to be trying to put labels on Democrats, labels that they can run against, instead of the actual issues.

I mean, it is easier to just argue against "woke" (just look at he most lame Sec Hegseth) than to try to argue against what they think "woke" represents.

GOP strategy, put a label on it, then argue against that label and not the issues involved.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:33 PM | Reply

Republicans are better at labels than they are at governing.

Unfortunately the electorate are morons.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 09:37 PM | Reply

"A substantial majority of Americans support requiring higher-income earners to contribute more to Social Security to address the program's upcoming funding shortfall.

Public Support and Context

66% support: Polling highlights strong public backing for making the wealthy pay more into the system.

Insolvency timeline: The Social Security trust fund faces depletion projected around the early 2030s.

Current cap: In 2026, the maximum earnings subject to the 6.2% payroll tax is $184,500.

' Proposed Solutions

Lifting the cap: Lawmakers propose raising or eliminating the wage tax cap so high earners pay on income above $184,500.

Solvency boost: Proponents argue this revenue change extends the program's solvency for decades.

Benefit protection: Advocates favor tax adjustments over across-the-board benefit cuts for average retirees."

"It's only 6% of us that experience any benefit from the cap and an even smaller percentage " three or four " who benefit from scrapping the cap on income above $250,000," O'Malley reportedly told host Blake Burman.

"Most Americans, Blake, think it is unfair that wealthy people don't pay the same tax rate as a custodian in a school or a teacher."

www.usatoday.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 09:45 PM | Reply

@#3 ... "Most Americans, Blake, think it is unfair that wealthy people don't pay the same tax rate as a custodian in a school or a teacher." ...

The wealthy here in the US want the upward transfer of the Country's wealth towards them to continue.

That should be no surprise.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:53 PM | Reply

Why didn't the author of this thread not fight harder to get his name on the ballot in 2016. Just a thought.

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-01 10:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#5

Hey, great to see your comment(s) again.

:)

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 10:03 PM | Reply

Thanks. I've been on a Christa Pike bender for a while. I'll be back in a few.

#7 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-01 10:06 PM | Reply

#5

Because he couldn't win the Dem Primary, much less a national election, even when he had the advantage of Caucuses.

And...

"No, the DNC didn't rig' the Democratic primary for Hillary Clinton"

www.washingtonpost.com

After Trump, perhaps we'll be fortunate enough to get someone who can; someone Bernie supports.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 10:27 PM | Reply

@#7 ... I'll be back in a few. ...

Looking forward ...

:)

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 10:40 PM | Reply

@#8 ... "No, the DNC didn't rig' the Democratic primary for Hillary Clinton"

we'll be fortunate enough to get someone who can ...

I object to any hint of rigging elections.

Is that what you really meant? Or did I just misread it?

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 10:43 PM | Reply

I was referring to Laura's #5.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 10:53 PM | Reply

Because he couldn't win the Dem Primary, much less a national election, even when he had the advantage of Caucuses.
And...
"No, the DNC didn't rig' the Democratic primary for Hillary Clinton"
www.washingtonpost.com

After Trump, perhaps we'll be fortunate enough to get someone who can; someone Bernie supports.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 10:27 PM | Reply

You know how to lie a lot. Of course the 2016 primary was rigged in Hillary's favor. That's established fact.

#12 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-01 10:58 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#11

thx for the follow-up.

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 11:03 PM | Reply

@#12 ... That's established fact. ...

Got a link?

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 11:05 PM | Reply

Washpo didn't think so, Laura. Neither did Nate Silver and a lot of others.

I posted their article. I was supporting Bernie before you were born, dearie.

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 11:17 PM | Reply

Progressive ideas stopped being "radical" since before Theodore Roosevelt became president.

#16 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-02 07:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bernie Bros don't give a ---- if we all die in a nuclear war.

#17 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 05:23 PM | Reply

"Because feelings"

---- you Laurry

#18 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 09:41 PM | Reply

12 ... That's established fact. ...

Got a link?
#14 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

Biden was told not to run.

There were 5 candidates in the 2016 primary. At the time 4 were relatively unknown.

2 dropped out after the first debate.

It was announced Hillary already had the votes of the superdelegates.

It was revealed DWS had given Hillary the questions that would be asked of her ahead of time so she could prepare.

Bernie was shown to be attracting stadiums full of Americans carried by his popular policies and rhetoric.

While Hillary was mostly shown to be attending dinners with the democratic elite donors.

People surmise Bernie would have lost in 2016.

While the fact is Hillary did lose in 2016.

The DNC failed.

Biden would have actually been the better choice in 2016.

And here we are in 2026, hoping our food doesn't poison us, hoping our gas stations won't run out of gas, hoping our seniors on fixed incomes won't all be dying in the streets due to inflation and being kicked off Medicare.

#19 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 09:52 PM | Reply

Bernie Bros don't give a ---- if we all die in a nuclear war.
#17 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

When is that coming so I can stop working?

Hallelujah!

#20 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 09:55 PM | Reply

Laurry
#18 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

No wonder you're plonked by so many posters.

Transmisia is disguising.

#21 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 09:57 PM | Reply

Bernie Sanders
@BernieSanders

4h
Musk spent over $290 million to put Trump in the White House.

He's $640 billion richer today. Not a bad investment.

Now he's spending up to $200 million to try to keep Republicans in control of Congress.

Our job: Stop Musk. Stop Trump. Elect Progressives. End Citizens United.

#22 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 10:05 PM | Reply

hoping our gas stations won't run out of gas

You have no idea why gas stations ran out of gas in the 70s huh.

You just poop stuff into your hand and throw it on the wall, see if no one complains.

#23 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-02 10:05 PM | Reply

Biden would have actually been the better choice in 2016.

A misogynist Muslim would say.

#24 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-02 10:07 PM | Reply

Because he couldn't win the Dem Primary, much less a national election, even when he had the advantage of Caucuses.

Thats because it was rigged. You even say so in #19.

Just more evidence you're unable to keep a line of thought between posts.

#25 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-02 10:09 PM | Reply

#25

Still the fool... read the link in #8.

And be sure to sue your ESL school for all you can get.

#26 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 10:30 PM | Reply

LMAO

Dorky had the chance to support Bernie and he actively deaminized him in his relentless effort to see Cankles elected. No one, with any serious intentions should listen to this clown.

#27 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-03 09:52 AM | Reply

Says the loser who sucks orange taint 70 hours a week. Lol

#28 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 09:56 AM | Reply

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