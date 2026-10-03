Trump Is Turning Florida Blue

|
Saturday, October 03, 2026
I'm going to show clips of reporters talking to MAGA voters in Florida and you are going to see that the end is near for Donald Trump. His drag on Republican candidates is the best thing to happen to the Florida Democratic Party since the invention of air conditioning, and sends a clear signal that his time is up.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy