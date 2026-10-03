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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Trump Is Turning Florida Blue

I'm going to show clips of reporters talking to MAGA voters in Florida and you are going to see that the end is near for Donald Trump. His drag on Republican candidates is the best thing to happen to the Florida Democratic Party since the invention of air conditioning, and sends a clear signal that his time is up.

Posted by Corky at 01:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Byron Donalds is melting. www.sun-sentinel.com/2026/10/02/p ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 10:34 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

imo, Florida still ~leans~ Red.

Democrats still have an uphill battle there.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 08:18 PM | Reply

Up mountain, more like.

But he's down to the bare Base of his Cult, and he's not helping by being an anchor around his political minions' ankles.

He's like this cartoon I saw in a magazine a long time ago; there was a pic of a beautiful, sexy woman, but the caption was:

"Yeah, but somewhere some guy is tired of her ----."

People are tired of his ----.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-01 08:38 PM | Reply

@#2 ... he's down to the bare Base of his Cult, ...

Yup.

And that seems to be illustrated quite plainly by the areas he is visiting for rallies on his current ~let's go GOP~ tour.

He's going to deep Red states.

My guess is that the Republicans running for office in some now-Purple-leaning states have told the Pres Trump entourage to stay away from them because he, as Texas AG Paxton has said, Pres Trump is a drag on his polling.

But, that's just a guess...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 08:50 PM | Reply

Trump Rally Schedule: Upcoming Events and Speeches (2026)
www.uspresidentialelectionnews.com

...
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026
[CAMPAIGN RALLY] President Trump Holds Midterm Rally in Durant, Oklahoma
Where: Choctaw Event Center in Durant, OK

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026
[CAMPAIGN RALLY] President Trump Holds Midterm Rally in Mobile, Alabama
Where: The Mitchell Center in Mobile, AL

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
[CAMPAIGN RALLY] President Trump Holds Midterm Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Where: Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center in Vandalia, OH

...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 08:53 PM | Reply

Maybe if we keep our hands around Florida's throat, we can finish it off.

Another jurisdiction that's going to need some restabilization if not truth and reconciliation after desatanist gets done.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-02 01:42 PM | Reply

Florida's dengue outbreak reportedly largest US has seen in decades

thehill.com

Another impressive milestone for the daughter-boning------------.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 03:28 PM | Reply

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