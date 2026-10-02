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Friday, October 02, 2026

Pink Floyd Released Their First #1 Album 56 Years Ago

56 Years Ago Today: The No. 4 Greatest Rock Band of All Time' Released Their First No. 1 Album

Posted by Corky at 12:56 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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BestEverAlbums.com chart of the day (#5445) is Top 100 Greatest Music Albums by MW19704U. The top-ranked album in this chart is The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd from 1973. #MusicSky #Music #1970s #Vinyl View chart on BEA: https://www.besteveralbums.com/thechart.php?c=40744[image or embed]

— BestEverAlbums (@besteveralbums.com) 4:00 AM Sep 24, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Led Zeppelin released Led Zeppelin III, which went on to top the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, on Oct. 5. Just three days before that album came out, another legendary rock band released what would become their first chart topper.

On Oct. 2, 1970, Pink Floyd released Atom Heart Mother, per LouderSound.com."

"But Atom Heart Mother is probably better known for the cow than the music.

Revisiting the album now is like entering a parallel universe inhabited by epic orchestral suites and songs created from the sounds of boiling kettles and frying bacon.

Floyd would make better albums, but it remains the apotheosis of their experimental era " or as guitarist David Gilmour later described it, "Our weird ----."

www.loudersound.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 12:59 PM | Reply


Money, get away
Go get a good job with more pay, and you're okay
Money, it's a gas
Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash

[Refrain]
A new car, caviar, four-star daydream
Think I'll buy me a football team

It is any wonder Boomers are the most greedy generation in the history of man.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-02 01:31 PM | Reply

I like when YouTube Premium tells me, "John Coltrane released a new album today." One could only hope.

Great admiration for Pink Floyd, though not well versed.

I am unfortunately too well versed in Led Zeppelin, a victim of my adolescence, which is AOK until the singing starts. Like opera.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-02 01:34 PM | Reply

1Nut's Gen, one supposes, should be held responsible for the coming AI Apocalypse, or whatever negative economic events occur on 'their watch'.

Of course, gen-bashing in general is ludicrous on it's face; one supposes that the moon landing, IC chips, and great music should also be condemned.

"Generational bashing completely ignores individual nuance and relies on sweeping generalizations that rarely hold up under scrutiny.

Every generation is shaped by the unique economic, technological, and cultural landscape they grow up in, but that doesn't make them a monolith.

Much of the tension we see online boils down to age-old tribalism " older generations historically critiquing the youth, and younger generations pushing back against the status quo.

When you get past the "Boomer vs. Millennial vs. Gen Z" memes, most people are just trying to navigate the world with the tools they have."

even AI isn't fooled by INut's nonsense

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 01:41 PM | Reply

It is any wonder Boomers are the most greedy generation in the history of man.

POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Is it any wonder why you are so ignant?

I see you totally missed the point of the song entirely.

They were not bragging about greed. They were not promoting it.

It was a sharp commentary on human greed, crass materialism, consumerism, and the corrupting nature of greed that has gone on since the advent of money and continues to this day and which obviously went right over your head as it applies to you too.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 01:43 PM | Reply

Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray
South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio
Joe McCarthy, Richard Nixon, Studebaker, television
North Korea, South Korea, Marilyn Monroe
Rosenbergs, H-bomb, Sugar Ray, Panmunjom
Brando, The King and I, and The Catcher in the Rye
Eisenhower, vaccine, England's got a new queen
Marciano, Liberace, Santayana, goodbye

We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 01:47 PM | Reply

- but we tried to fight it

The next time one of these more recent Gens drives a Crook Pres out of office and stops a War by protesting in the streets and voting their concience, along with their parents and grandparents, despite being tear gassed and shot dead on campus and having their political and ethical leaders assassinated... it will be the first time.

They should really just stfu and stop embarrassing themselves.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 01:58 PM | Reply

Roger Waters wrote all of the lyrics for the album and thus began a 5 album run of simply incredible concepts, music and words, beautifully interwoven with David Gilmour's brilliant guitar solos, Nick Mason's simple understated drumming, and Rick Wright's melodic organ fills.

Dark Side of the Moon (Death, Time, Money, Greed, Desperation, Mental Illness)
Wish You Were Here (Growing old, relationships, mental illness, nostalgia, greed)
Animals (Avarice, Consumerism, Machiavellianism, Fascism, Conformity)
The Wall( Isolation, War, childhood trauma, Megalomania, failed relationships, Mental Illness)
The Final Cut (War, Trauma, grief, loss, decline of social constructs of post-war Britain)

#8 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-02 02:32 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Led Zep, The Beatles, name any other old people music. Bluh.

Pink Floyd has stood the test of time. I think A Momentary Lapse of Reason and the Division Bell were both exceptional albums. Maybe a little too new for you old farts.

#9 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-10-02 04:18 PM | Reply

Which was crap. They had to institutionalize their founder before they had success.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 05:18 PM | Reply

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