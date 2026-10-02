Pink Floyd Released Their First #1 Album 56 Years Ago

"Led Zeppelin released Led Zeppelin III, which went on to top the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, on Oct. 5. Just three days before that album came out, another legendary rock band released what would become their first chart topper.



On Oct. 2, 1970, Pink Floyd released Atom Heart Mother, per LouderSound.com."



"But Atom Heart Mother is probably better known for the cow than the music.



Revisiting the album now is like entering a parallel universe inhabited by epic orchestral suites and songs created from the sounds of boiling kettles and frying bacon.



Floyd would make better albums, but it remains the apotheosis of their experimental era " or as guitarist David Gilmour later described it, "Our weird ----."



www.loudersound.com

