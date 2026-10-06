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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA Movement Erupts into Civil War

An escalating civil war is tearing apart Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s MAHA movement as it struggles to make an impact in the midterms.

Posted by americanunity at 06:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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Pennsylvania has surpassed 1,000 measles cases this year -- nearly four times the amount of cases recorded across the entire U.S. in 2024. The move comes as the total number of measles cases across the U.S. this year has reached 4,020, according to figures collected by Johns Hopkins University.

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-- Truthout (@truthout.org) 6:00 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

MAHA could just as well stand for "Make America Hateful Again"

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-05 12:11 PM | Reply

When do they burn down Atlanta?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-05 08:33 PM | Reply

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