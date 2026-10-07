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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Trump Signs 508th Executive Order Aimed at Lowering Diesel Prices

President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Monday aimed at bringing down near-record diesel prices ...

Posted by redial at 10:31 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Donald Trump's tariffs and war of choice in Iran are costing Illinois farmers their livelihoods. Today, I'm signing an Executive Order and issuing a state disaster declaration to provide emergency support, protections, and real relief from skyrocketing diesel prices.

[image or embed]

-- Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 6:36 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

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@ ... It's just untaxed and dyed red to distinguish it for off-road use only, such as for tractors or industrial purposes. ...

Yup.

And now it can be purchased and used by on-road vehicles.

imo, a good [temporary] step towards the relief of the diesel-based truckers in the Country. And I hope this helps them to stay afloat.

But a much better step might be for Pres Trump to end his failed war of choice against Iran.



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 09:31 PM | Reply

And now it can be purchased and used by on-road vehicles.

Why not just take the tax off of all of it?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-05 10:05 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Why not just take the tax off of all of it? ...

That's what he just did, in effect.

But to your question, because the money from the tax is supposedly used for road and infrastructure improvement.

Similar to the gas taxes.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 10:26 PM | Reply

That's what he just did, in effect.

Only about a third of it is dyed now. Are they going to dye all of it?

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-05 10:34 PM | Reply

Diesel has been dropping for the last two weeks in the Phoenix area. Gas has remained the same.

#5 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-05 10:42 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Only about a third of it is dyed now. Are they going to dye all of it? ...

Only a third now because that was the current demand.

But with this new exemption, how might that demand increase?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 12:21 AM | Reply

@#5 ... Diesel has been dropping for the last two weeks in the Phoenix area. ...

How much has it been dropping?

Please be specific.

thx.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 12:23 AM | Reply

Search: "trump obama xo orders" www.google.com

The cognitive disconnect of some is disconcerting.

#8 | Posted by et_al at 2026-10-06 12:33 AM | Reply

how might that demand increase?

How might the price?

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-06 12:36 AM | Reply

@#8 ... The cognitive disconnect of some is disconcerting. ...

Well, yeah.

The cognitive disconnect between what Pres Trump is doing, and what he has criticized prior Presidents for doing is not insignificant.

List of executive actions by Barack Obama
en.wikipedia.org

List of executive actions by Donald Trump
en.wikipedia.org

Also, what should be considered is the longer-term intent of the Executive Orders issued by each of them, and not just the quantity.


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 01:19 AM | Reply

@#9 ... How might the price? ...

Good question.

With the now larger demand for the same level of supply, how might the price be affected?

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 01:22 AM | Reply

I remember when Lewzer tweeted out that only a weak chief executive uses XO's to get things done.

#12 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-06 06:58 AM | Reply

So he is basically making it impossible in the future to use the red staining inside the vehicle fuel system as evidence against fuel tax scofflaws. Mensa + thinking there, never mind the likelihood there will be a run on ag fuel now and farmers might be forced to buy taxed fuel if a supply shortage occurs.

#13 | Posted by Scotty at 2026-10-07 12:03 PM | Reply

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