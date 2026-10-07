Trump Signs 508th Executive Order Aimed at Lowering Diesel Prices

@ ... It's just untaxed and dyed red to distinguish it for off-road use only, such as for tractors or industrial purposes. ...



Yup.



And now it can be purchased and used by on-road vehicles.



imo, a good [temporary] step towards the relief of the diesel-based truckers in the Country. And I hope this helps them to stay afloat.



But a much better step might be for Pres Trump to end his failed war of choice against Iran.







