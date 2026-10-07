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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

DOJ Turns to Partisans and Conspiracists to Fill Ranks

The civil rights unit has recruited people whose questionable work histories and dearth of education and experience might have disqualified them in the past, former officials said.

Posted by qcp at 07:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

And by corrupt, I mean the DOJ is hiring actual convicted criminals as staff newrepublic.com/post/216315/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Nathan Newman (@nathansnewman.bsky.social) 5:47 PM Â· Oct 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: A former prosecutor forced off a high-profile murder case for peeking at the defense team's strategy documents.

A onetime gambling executive who promoted conspiracy theories about the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.

A Florida activist who once served 20 days in jail for hacking a local elections system.

They are among the 130 lawyers who have recently joined the Justice Department's short-staffed civil rights division as the Trump administration has struggled to fill the depleted ranks of a unit that was once a magnet for legal talent. Since early 2025, upward of 300 nonpolitical career employees, representing decades of experience, have left the division after its leader, Harmeet Dhillon, repurposed it to pursue President Trump's agenda.

As a consequence, the division has opened its doors to recruits, many of them conservatives, some with education and work histories that might have disqualified them from being hired in the past, former officials said. Some have left a trail of hyperpartisan, conspiratorial and, in some instances, bizarre statements, according to an examination of about a dozen recent hires based on court records, social media posts and interviews.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-07 08:47 AM | Reply

Imbeciles and retards already spoken for?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 07:03 PM | Reply

Well, is this really a surprise?

Pres Trump seems to be actively trying (and succeeding) to eliminate those from the FBI that do not worship him.

As a result, the security of the Country seems to have been weakened.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:12 PM | Reply

@#3

Kash Patel gutted FBI counterintelligence team tasked with tracking Iranian threats days before US strikes, sources say (March 2026)
abc17news.com


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:15 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Kash Patel gutted FBI counterintelligence team tasked with tracking Iranian threats days before US strikes ...

Of course, the question then becomes ...

Why?

Did Dir Patel intentionally want to make the US resources more vulnerable?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:17 PM | Reply

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