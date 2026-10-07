DOJ Turns to Partisans and Conspiracists to Fill Ranks

More: A former prosecutor forced off a high-profile murder case for peeking at the defense team's strategy documents.



A onetime gambling executive who promoted conspiracy theories about the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.



A Florida activist who once served 20 days in jail for hacking a local elections system.



They are among the 130 lawyers who have recently joined the Justice Department's short-staffed civil rights division as the Trump administration has struggled to fill the depleted ranks of a unit that was once a magnet for legal talent. Since early 2025, upward of 300 nonpolitical career employees, representing decades of experience, have left the division after its leader, Harmeet Dhillon, repurposed it to pursue President Trump's agenda.



As a consequence, the division has opened its doors to recruits, many of them conservatives, some with education and work histories that might have disqualified them from being hired in the past, former officials said. Some have left a trail of hyperpartisan, conspiratorial and, in some instances, bizarre statements, according to an examination of about a dozen recent hires based on court records, social media posts and interviews.