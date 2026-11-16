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Monday, November 16, 2026
Israeli opposition leaders denounced Monday what they called an "attempted coup" in response to reports that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office tried to frame members of an Arab-Israeli party ahead of recent elections.
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