More: Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday that on the eve of the October 27 election, Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden had phoned in a complaint to the police about members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party.



Norden reportedly pointed the police to a purported intelligence source -- a former employee of Netanyahu's office -- who provided information that led to the arrest of three Raam members.



The three men were later released when the police determined that the allegations were unfounded.



Netanyahu subsequently accused Arab parties of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats. His Likud party has issued a statement denying the latest allegations.



The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that David Zini, head of the Shin Bet domestic security service, sought to wiretap leaders of the other Arab grouping, the Joint List, but the attorney general turned down his request over a lack of evidence.