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Friday, October 09, 2026

How the Trump Administration Is Eroding Airline Passengers' Rights

Under Sean Duffy, the Transportation Department has worked to roll back consumer protections. Passenger advocates say the changes favor airlines.

Posted by qcp at 11:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/09

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this is what maga voted for Explore this gift article from The New York Times. You can read it for free without a subscription. www.nytimes.com/2026/10/08/t ...

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-- Jim Manley (@jamespmanley.bsky.social) 11:20 AM Â· Oct 8, 2026

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More: The Department of Transportation is aiming to water down longstanding passenger protections, pushing, for example, to change how prominently airlines display prices in advertising and to clamp down on compensation for disrupted flights.

These recent steps have alarmed consumer groups and elected officials, with some saying that the proposals tilt the scales in favor of the airline industry. In addition, they say, the department is steadily taking a more hands-off approach to policing airlines, and that could end up hurting passengers.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-08 09:10 AM | Reply

The trend of Trump/MAGA is always towards making American lives worse.

If we weren't sources of votes or money, would they have any use for us at all?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 09:33 AM | Reply

In regards to Trump personally, he hates this country and its people because it and we not giving him what he wants:

Adulation. Unending adulation. Worship. Submission.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 09:36 AM | Reply

via GIPHY

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:52 PM | Reply

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