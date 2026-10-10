US Judge Rules DoJ Use of Voter Rolls Unlawful

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In a 78-page decision siding with a challenge to the Justice Department's practice brought by watchdog group Common Cause, Sooknanan wrote that the Justice Department had downplayed the risk that its practice would wrongfully disenfranchise eligible US citizens despite evidence that the immigration database, known as SAVE, could be inaccurate.



"The challenged policy represents the federal government's attempt to decide who gets to vote. But Congress has left that authority where our Constitution has always placed it: with the states," wrote Sooknanan, who is based in Washington and was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden. ...