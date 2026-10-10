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Saturday, October 10, 2026

US Judge Rules DoJ Use of Voter Rolls Unlawful

A US judge ruled on Friday that the Justice Department's push to obtain state voter rolls and check them against a federal immigration database in order to demand that states remove voters it deemed ineligible was unlawful.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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A win for voters! A judge ruled that the DOJ's policy of collecting states' unredacted voter rolls and urging states to remove voters flagged as ineligible is illegal.

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-- Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2:42 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... US District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's decision marked the latest setback for President Donald Trump's push to expand federal control over election administration ahead of the November 3 midterms, with his Republican Party battling to hold majorities in both houses of Congress.

In a 78-page decision siding with a challenge to the Justice Department's practice brought by watchdog group Common Cause, Sooknanan wrote that the Justice Department had downplayed the risk that its practice would wrongfully disenfranchise eligible US citizens despite evidence that the immigration database, known as SAVE, could be inaccurate.

"The challenged policy represents the federal government's attempt to decide who gets to vote. But Congress has left that authority where our Constitution has always placed it: with the states," wrote Sooknanan, who is based in Washington and was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 03:15 PM | Reply

Over 15,000.

Be specific.

185.

Name them.

Here's the list we're sure about.

All 185 are legal voters.

...Crickets

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 03:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Another view ...

Federal judge rules against Trump DoJ's policy of collecting state voter rolls
www.theguardian.com

... "The Court vacates a policy that has removed United States citizens from the voter rolls in their home states and risks disenfranchising many more -- a policy that flies in the face of duly enacted laws designed to protect Americans," Sooknanan wrote.

Sooknanan said the policy not only violated federal laws, but that the justice department did not have the authority to enact it because Congress gave states the authority to maintain their voter rolls.

"Behind all the window dressing, the challenged policy represents the federal government's attempt to decide who gets to vote," Sooknanan wrote. "But Congress has left that authority where our Constitution has always placed it: with the states." ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 03:47 PM | Reply

"...a policy that has removed United States citizens from the voter rolls in their home states and risks disenfranchising many more"

But, but, but...Texas has had FOUR convictions of illegals voting over the last 10 years! And Virginia averages one PER DECADE.

OuR V0TinG SiStYmZ aRR uNdeR aTtAcK!!!

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 05:36 PM | Reply

"Unlawful" is their middle name. They've shown that they couldn't care less what Judges rule.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 06:32 PM | Reply

@#4

Yup.

For all the noise the Trump admin generates about voter fraud, they have yet to show that it is a problem.

The Trump admin just seems to be using the "voter fraud" umbrella to hide its blatant attempts to reduce the ability of valid voters to vote.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:29 PM | Reply

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