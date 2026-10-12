Pentagon Reveals More Troops Died During Iran War

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Monday, October 12, 2026
The Pentagon admitted that more troops have died in the Middle East than it had previously publicly reported, raising the official number of U.S. service members who died during the war against Iran to 21.
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