Pentagon Reveals More Troops Died During Iran War

First--condolences to the families and loved ones of these fallen servicemembers. Their sacrifice in this war of choice should be especially honored.



Second--each should be laid to rest with a level of honor that will NEVER be shown to Der Dotard, JV Pants, Drinky Pete or any other member of the criminal administration of the fat orange criminal insurrectionist and golf cheat currently desecrating the Peoples House...



IN THE MEANTIME, RELEASE THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...