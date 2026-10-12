Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 12, 2026

Pentagon Reveals More Troops Died During Iran War

The Pentagon admitted that more troops have died in the Middle East than it had previously publicly reported, raising the official number of U.S. service members who died during the war against Iran to 21.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Ken Paxton has Emerged as his Own Worst Enemy (27 comments) ...

Putin’s Butt Slut Is Thirsty For Husted’s Turd Cutter (2 comments) ...

Trump Stabbed Ukraine in the Back for 12 Hours of Diesel (3 comments) ...

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Power Plant after Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire (5 comments) ...

Comic George Carlin Predicted Televised Executions to 'Distract People' (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

In more serious times, the US government trying to cover up the deaths of service members would be a career-ending scandal.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 1:58 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Yesterday, the Pentagon listed 18 service members had died in the War in Iran. Because 18 had, in fact, died. Today, their website has 14 service members having died. Four service members were removed from the total. Why? 1/2

-- Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) 9:21 PM Â· Jul 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Of course we'll never know the true number. Ever.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-11 10:29 AM | Reply

First--condolences to the families and loved ones of these fallen servicemembers. Their sacrifice in this war of choice should be especially honored.

Second--each should be laid to rest with a level of honor that will NEVER be shown to Der Dotard, JV Pants, Drinky Pete or any other member of the criminal administration of the fat orange criminal insurrectionist and golf cheat currently desecrating the Peoples House...

IN THE MEANTIME, RELEASE THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN FILES...

#2 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-12 05:07 PM | Reply

Who cares? Not Republicans, and they're running the show, so... This doesn't matter.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-12 05:36 PM | Reply

The American Public is comatose. Where are the massive protests?

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-12 06:21 PM | Reply

On their Phones...

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-12 11:07 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort