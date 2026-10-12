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Monday, October 12, 2026

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Power Plant after Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire

Russia has attacked a power plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv despite President Donald Trump's statement earlier Sunday that both sides had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," according to Ukrainian officials.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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Putin clowns and humiliates Trump AGAIN! This time over "energy ceasefire."

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-- Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) 7:19 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

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Russia has attacked a power plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv despite President Donald Trump's statement earlier Sunday that both sides had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," according to Ukrainian officials.

Pedo 47 pulls another whopper from his Putin-gaped ass.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-11 03:21 PM | Reply

Anne Applebaum
@anneapplebaum

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Trump announces an energy ceasefire. Ukrainians learn about it from social media. Immediately, there are more Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
The president lives in a fantasy world of his own construction

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-11 03:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The president lives in a fantasy world of his own construction

#2 | POSTED BY REINHEITSGEBOT

Meaning: he's crazy.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-11 03:56 PM | Reply

It's the fantasy world Trump has constructed for himself, his system of pure delusions, that will tempt him into the worst of the worst behavior both prior to and after the midterms.

Trump believes, and has been told repeatedly, that he has a divine mission to fulfill.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-11 03:59 PM | Reply

Wow. It's as if the entire world regards the fat pedo bitch as a complete loser

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 12:07 AM | Reply

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