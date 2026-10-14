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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

US Inflation Rises More Than Expected Ahead of Elections

US inflation rose by more than expected in the year to September, according to official figures, in the final data release before the midterm elections next month.

Posted by Nixon at 12:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US inflation jumps to 3.7% as Iran war drives up prices ft.trib.al/XB0ybOW

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-- Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 8:43 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Hassett: "People are right to be frustrated by the runaway inflation that Joe Biden gave us" (Inflation is up under Trump!)

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:09 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Surging energy costs were again the primary culprit in the inflation picture. The energy index jumped 5.2% as tensions continued between the U.S. and Iran in a war launched in late February that shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

"We're going to get your energy prices down. We're going to get your energy prices down by 50%."

~Pedo 47~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-14 10:07 AM | Reply

SHOCKED!

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 11:03 AM | Reply

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