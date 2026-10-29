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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Florida Police Called on 3-Year-Old Soccer Player

Viral video of police being called to a youth soccer game near Orlando, Florida, is drawing outrage ...

Posted by nixon at 07:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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A Florida family says police escorted them from a youth soccer field after parents complained that their 3-year-old son, Nevada, was dominating games against older children. His parents say he scored multiple goals despite being repeatedly substituted.

[image or embed]

-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 9:51 PM Â· Oct 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hey, it's Florida. Who the ---- really cares?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 02:07 PM | Reply

Has Trump come to defend this little boy's hind parts?

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-28 07:35 PM | Reply

... Viral video of police being called to a youth soccer game near Orlando, Florida, is drawing outrage, with some claiming the cops showed up because a 3-year-old child was too good, while the league's director says the call was made because the parents were being disruptive. ...

So, what is the evidence of the parents being disruptive?

More from the cited article ...

... Viral video of police being called to a youth soccer game near Orlando, Florida, is drawing outrage, with some claiming the cops showed up because a 3-year-old child was too good, while the league's director says the call was made because the parents were being disruptive.

No one disputes that 3-year-old Nevada, who can be seen in several videos dominating on the pitch against kids one and two years older than him, is a soccer phenom. One of the directors of the youth league Nevada was playing in told the cops when they arrived, "The kid is very good ... He's great. Really good."

"He's really advanced compared to the other ones. He's scoring a lot of goals, but he's pushing the kids and scoring," the youth league director was seen saying on police body camera video. He said he had told the kids not to push while they're playing, and that there was another incident with Nevada's parents a few weeks earlier when he swapped some of the players out, including Nevada.

"They don't like that," the league director said.

The league director told police Nevada's parents took issue with him telling the refs not to let their son push the other kids, claiming they created "a big scene, arguing with other parents." ...



So, are parents now training their children for future sports contracts?

If so, how does this "sports training" compare to parents allowing their transgender child to be who they are?


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 07:52 PM | Reply

they created "a big scene, arguing with other parents." ...

hmm you don't say? blacks never do that irl, right?

#4 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-29 09:00 AM | Reply

A little behind the times here... The black league director called the police on the parents for being disruptive.

Nice job falling for the narrative that the Karen white parents called the police on the kid for being to good. Ever think that if a story is just too good and fits a narrative sooo well that it just might not be being presented properly?

#5 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-29 09:38 AM | Reply

YouTube has a lot of hilarious chimpout videos, some of the best ones are black ticket agents calling the po-po on black passengers.

#6 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-29 11:49 AM | Reply

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