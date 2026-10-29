Florida Police Called on 3-Year-Old Soccer Player

... Viral video of police being called to a youth soccer game near Orlando, Florida, is drawing outrage, with some claiming the cops showed up because a 3-year-old child was too good, while the league's director says the call was made because the parents were being disruptive. ...



So, what is the evidence of the parents being disruptive?



More from the cited article ...



... Viral video of police being called to a youth soccer game near Orlando, Florida, is drawing outrage, with some claiming the cops showed up because a 3-year-old child was too good, while the league's director says the call was made because the parents were being disruptive.

No one disputes that 3-year-old Nevada, who can be seen in several videos dominating on the pitch against kids one and two years older than him, is a soccer phenom. One of the directors of the youth league Nevada was playing in told the cops when they arrived, "The kid is very good ... He's great. Really good."

"He's really advanced compared to the other ones. He's scoring a lot of goals, but he's pushing the kids and scoring," the youth league director was seen saying on police body camera video. He said he had told the kids not to push while they're playing, and that there was another incident with Nevada's parents a few weeks earlier when he swapped some of the players out, including Nevada.

"They don't like that," the league director said.

The league director told police Nevada's parents took issue with him telling the refs not to let their son push the other kids, claiming they created "a big scene, arguing with other parents." ...



So, are parents now training their children for future sports contracts?



If so, how does this "sports training" compare to parents allowing their transgender child to be who they are?





