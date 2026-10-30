Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump Melts Down at Obama over Cheesecake Factory Joke

"What's up with the gold?" Obama asked. "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere."

Posted by Nixon at 07:32 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Melts Down at Obama over Cheesecake Factory Joke (11 comments) ...

Florida Police Called on 3-Year-Old Soccer Player (7 comments) ...

DOJ's New Fraud Tip Line Hijacked to Turn in Trump (6 comments) ...

Republican Wants Journalist Arrested After Disastrous Debate (13 comments) ...

US Inflation Rises More Than Expected Ahead of Elections (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Obama destroys Trump's Cheesecake Factory tantrum: "He wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison ... they mobilized a whole government response to that joke, not inflation ... the Secretary of treasury held a presser outside Cheesecake Factory. This really happened."

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 9:15 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Obama is basically farting at the orange chomo now.

via GIPHY

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 12:41 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 12:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Trump's Secret Stake in Cheesecake Factory Revealed

politicalwire.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 01:40 PM | Reply

It wasn't a joke. It was Obama's typical disdain for what he perceives to be beneath him. Nevertheless Trump decides to pump life into it instead of letting the snub die on the vine.

#4 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-30 01:22 AM | Reply

Obama sure got under the fat------------'s rotting skin.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 01:33 AM | Reply

Obama sure got under the fat------------'s rotting skin.

Not that it's hard. That was pretty funny though... Obama has serious standup chops.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-30 01:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Obama's typical disdain for what he perceives to be beneath him. Nevertheless Trump decides to pump life into it instead of letting the snub die on the vine.

Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-30 01:22 AM | Reply

Please cry me a river.

#7 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-30 02:05 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Well, PoopBoy. I think Obama has earned the right for his distain after all of Drumpf's "Birther" nonsense. Or is it only OK if a repbulican does it?

#8 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-30 10:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ballwasher the PEDOPHILE LOVER is a gutless, mindless chump.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 10:48 AM | Reply

@#4 ... It was Obama's typical disdain for what he perceives to be beneath him. ...

How so?

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 07:47 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Not that it's hard. That was pretty funny though... Obama has serious standup chops. ...

Yup.

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 07:48 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort