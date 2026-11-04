New York Gov. Hochul Beats Blakeman

Yeah my neighborhood was full of "Ditch the Witch" and Blakeman signs.



One lawn had twenty of them on it.



Yeah Bills fans are chock full of magats neanderthals for years.



Sorry about what happened to Lamar. His playing style seems to have broken him. Everytime I see Allen on a snowplow or scramble I tense up.



Did you get a chance to get some good wings and beef on weck?