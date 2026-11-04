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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

New York Gov. Hochul Beats Blakeman

Gov. Hochul led Blakeman by a landslide with the early reporting, capping off a remarkable political comeback from her uncomfortably narrow first reelection win in 2022.

Posted by Nixon at 11:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Breaking News: Gov. Kathy Hochul, a moderate Democrat, won a second full term in New York, according to The Associated Press. The state's first female governor, she defeated Bruce Blakeman, who has close ties to President Trump. nyti.ms/4AbymVg

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 9:41 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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Over the weekend, I was in Buffalo watching my Ravens get smashed by the Bills and during tailgate time there was a MAGAt contingent of fat white guys- Bruce Blakeman groupies- driving around in a big trailer with a giant sign of Hochul wearing a Halloween costume that said "DITCH THE WITCH".

Being Bills fans, they must've gotten too used to losing to realize they would be quickly whitewashing that trailer come morning.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 08:15 AM | Reply

Yeah my neighborhood was full of "Ditch the Witch" and Blakeman signs.

One lawn had twenty of them on it.

Yeah Bills fans are chock full of magats neanderthals for years.

Sorry about what happened to Lamar. His playing style seems to have broken him. Everytime I see Allen on a snowplow or scramble I tense up.

Did you get a chance to get some good wings and beef on weck?

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 09:02 AM | Reply

Yep January 20th 2029 at 12:01 pm Orange Adolt needs to be arrested by New York State police for his 34 felony convictions.

#3 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-04 08:20 PM | Reply

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