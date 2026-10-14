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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Greenland Contradicts Trump's Claim that Massive Oil Drilling will Start

Greenland's government pushed back against President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that "massive oil, gas and mineral exploitation is getting ready to begin" in the Arctic territory.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 10:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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President Donald Trump once again claimed ownership of Greenland in a late-night Truth Social boast.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 8:19 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Donald Trump hallucinates during the night time, and then posts it.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-14 11:59 AM | Reply

"massive oil, gas and mineral exploitation is getting ready to begin"

It's more likely dotard Trumpy confused "exploration"with "exploitation".

Trumpy is very much into exploitation. But Exploration? No way!

That would require way too much walking.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-14 12:28 PM | Reply

Wait until you see the haul of golden goodies Natalie is helping Old Yeller haul back from the Lost Mines of Timbuktu.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-14 12:35 PM | Reply

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