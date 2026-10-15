6 Dead in Wisconsin Plane Crash

Trump sucks, blaming everything and anything on him only weakens arguments against things that are actually attributable to him.



This was a small plane, Piper PA-46, in communication with air traffic control, and granted their request due to icing. They still crashed.



Nothing about Trump, Doge cuts to the FAA, anything can be related back to him. This was an unfortunate accident and you only weaken actual criticisms of Trump with tripe like this.