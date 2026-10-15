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Thursday, October 15, 2026

6 Dead in Wisconsin Plane Crash

Six people are dead following a plane crash Tuesday night near Reedsburg, Wisconsin, according to a statement from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

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Six people, including a child, died in a plane crash in Wisconsin.

[image or embed]

-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 5:00 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump sucks, blaming everything and anything on him only weakens arguments against things that are actually attributable to him.

This was a small plane, Piper PA-46, in communication with air traffic control, and granted their request due to icing. They still crashed.

Nothing about Trump, Doge cuts to the FAA, anything can be related back to him. This was an unfortunate accident and you only weaken actual criticisms of Trump with tripe like this.

#1 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-15 09:21 AM | Reply

You're a stupid ------- MAGAT nazi bitch. ---- off.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-15 12:06 PM | Reply

*sigh*
my.ntsb.gov

Oh Kwrx25, facts don't matter ... only feelz...

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-15 02:30 PM | Reply

Serial------------ takes credit for no air travel deaths in 2017

thehill.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-15 03:05 PM | Reply

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