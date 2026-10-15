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Thursday, October 15, 2026

GOP Senate Campaign in North Carolina Is Currently Dark on TV

Michael Whatley's campaign has temporarily gone dark in North Carolina. The Republican Senate nominee does not currently have future linear TV ad reservations booked in the race, a highly unusual move less ...

Posted by retort at 09:23 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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"Michael Whatley has no upcoming campaign-financed television ads beyond this week in North Carolina, a rare sight this close to an election" www.wral.com/news/nccapit ... #ncpol

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-- Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome.bsky.social) 7:44 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Watley never stood a chance against Cooper. Cooper was an excellent Governor and is extremely popular here. Watley is one of those yankee transplants Boaz loves to scream about.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-15 09:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Pretty sure he's at a mental hospital in Ohio. You heard it here first!

#2 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-15 09:36 AM | Reply

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