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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Questions Remain in Case of MAGA who Killed Daughter

Nearly two years after a Texas father fatally shot his 23-year-old daughter following an argument about Donald Trump, her mother is still trying to get answers, and a new report raises questions about how police handled the case.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 12:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/15

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Kris Harrison said the shooting was accidental. Last month his British ex-wife flew to Dallas to demand that police reopen the investigation. https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-father-killed-daughter-trump/

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-- Texas Monthly (@texasmonthly.bsky.social) 9:35 AM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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Has the rancid orange pedo promised to pardon this --------- yet?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-15 11:44 AM | Reply

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