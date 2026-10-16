Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 16, 2026

Poll: Trump Has Prioritized His Personal Business Interests

When it comes to allegations that he has profited from the presidency, 41% believe President Trump has done something illegal and 18% think his actions have been unethical but not illegal. Another 18% feel he's done nothing wrong.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Police Raid Major Pro-opposition Halk TV Channel in Turkey (4 comments) ...

Poll: Trump Has Prioritized His Personal Business Interests (2 comments) ...

Iran's Precision Strikes Picked Apart Gulf Infrastructure (7 comments) ...

Diesel deal opens way for more Russia-US cooperation (3 comments) ...

US Air Force pilots used malware-laden USB drives (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The lesson we learn from the Trump Administration: Dont be timid with your corruption. Grift *billions* off your position and you are safe, but try to grift a mere $100,000 off your position and you are fired.

[image or embed]

-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 12:00 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the poll ...

... Most Americans say President Trump has prioritized his personal financial interests and the interests of people close to him since taking office again in 2025. Far fewer say he has prioritized the country as a whole or people like them. Four in 10 believe he has done something illegal and another 18% see his actions as unethical but not illegal, though views diverge sharply by party.

More adults see Trump as focused on his own business interests and those of his inner circle than on the country as a whole or people like them. A majority, 56%, say Trump has prioritized his personal business interests "a lot," and 54% say the same about the business interests of his friends and family. By comparison, only 23% say he has prioritized the country overall "a lot," and just 11% say he has prioritized people like them "a lot." Half of Americans say Trump has not prioritized people like them at all.

Democrats and independents overwhelmingly say Trump has prioritized his own business interests and those of his friends and family "a lot" or "some," and about half of Republicans agree. Republicans are much more likely than Democrats or independents to say the president has prioritized the country overall or people like them. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 08:12 PM | Reply

If you thought a sociopath billionaire was going to take care of anyone but himself, you're a special kind of stupid.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 08:53 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort