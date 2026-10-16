Poll: Trump Has Prioritized His Personal Business Interests

More from the poll ...



More adults see Trump as focused on his own business interests and those of his inner circle than on the country as a whole or people like them. A majority, 56%, say Trump has prioritized his personal business interests "a lot," and 54% say the same about the business interests of his friends and family. By comparison, only 23% say he has prioritized the country overall "a lot," and just 11% say he has prioritized people like them "a lot." Half of Americans say Trump has not prioritized people like them at all.



Democrats and independents overwhelmingly say Trump has prioritized his own business interests and those of his friends and family "a lot" or "some," and about half of Republicans agree. Republicans are much more likely than Democrats or independents to say the president has prioritized the country overall or people like them. ...