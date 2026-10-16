One Man Tries to Buy the Midterms

"Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center says we haven't seen a gap like this since the Watergate election of 72. And here's the grubby part. Musk is a federal contractor. His companies have pulled in at least $38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits.



And Pete Hegseth just handed in a Pentagon task force on the future of warfare.



Not long ago, this kind of spending was just flatly illegal. Then came Citizens United and a federal elections commission that can't even muster a quorum. Add another $1.3 billion in dark money from donors you'll never see or know.



And Waldman's remedy is a real ban on political giving by federal contractors and the people who own them. His question is blunt. Why steal an election when you can buy it?



When one man can outspend an entire political party, the rest of us aren't citizens anymore. We're spectators.



Trump brags, we're making a fortune while your gas costs four bucks and 33 cents. Hours after federal data showed inflation hit 3.7% in September, Donald Trump stood before a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona and said the quiet part out loud.



Because oil is so high, he said, Texas and Oklahoma and North Dakota are making a fortune."



(much more at the link; hit Transcript below the link for Full Article)



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'Member when DJT stood before the Oil Lobby and sold them America for a million dollars each?



We were bought really cheap.

