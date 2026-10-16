Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 16, 2026

One Man Tries to Buy the Midterms

Elon Musk has now poured at least $366 million into electing Republicans ... Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center says we haven't seen a gap like this since the Watergate election of 72. And here's the grubby part. Musk is a federal contractor. His companies have pulled in at least $38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits.

Posted by Corky at 02:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

MORE STORIES

One Man Tries to Buy the Midterms (8 comments) ...

James Talarico's Plan to Tackle the National Debt (27 comments) ...

Massie: Trump Should Fire Hegseth Before He is Impeached (5 comments) ...

Missiles Explode in Moscow, Iran Masses Forces for Attack (8 comments) ...

Musk Limits Ukraine's Defenses Against Russia (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Wealthy donors are pouring money into the final stretch of the midterm elections, with billionaire Elon Musk out in front. Musk donated another $250 million to Republican groups recently, funding the party's efforts to retain its congressional majorities amid a difficult political environment.

[image or embed]

-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 9:00 AM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center says we haven't seen a gap like this since the Watergate election of 72. And here's the grubby part. Musk is a federal contractor. His companies have pulled in at least $38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits.

And Pete Hegseth just handed in a Pentagon task force on the future of warfare.

Not long ago, this kind of spending was just flatly illegal. Then came Citizens United and a federal elections commission that can't even muster a quorum. Add another $1.3 billion in dark money from donors you'll never see or know.

And Waldman's remedy is a real ban on political giving by federal contractors and the people who own them. His question is blunt. Why steal an election when you can buy it?

When one man can outspend an entire political party, the rest of us aren't citizens anymore. We're spectators.

Trump brags, we're making a fortune while your gas costs four bucks and 33 cents. Hours after federal data showed inflation hit 3.7% in September, Donald Trump stood before a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona and said the quiet part out loud.

Because oil is so high, he said, Texas and Oklahoma and North Dakota are making a fortune."

(much more at the link; hit Transcript below the link for Full Article)

;;

'Member when DJT stood before the Oil Lobby and sold them America for a million dollars each?

We were bought really cheap.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 08:19 PM | Reply

Musk is the Soros republicans hated so much.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 08:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Elon Musk has now poured at least $366 million into electing Republicans since the last election. That's the biggest contribution by any single human being in any campaign cycle in American history.

Let's see if you can buy America.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 08:22 PM | Reply

Elon and the Oil Barons purchased America for cheap, and they intend to keep her.

He alone 'invests' aka openly bribes politicians, especially the ------ POTUS; millions that return billions.

What a guy! Rwingers love this guy... he's like the modern version of Rand's hero, who was based on a soulless serial killer; he feels no shame for his grandiose psychosis.

(Grandiose psychosis " clinically known as grandiose delusions)

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 08:57 PM | Reply

DJT promised to drain The Swamp... and he did!

He drained it right into Sieg Heil Musk's pockets.

Trumpers are SO proud! Just ask them...

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 09:01 PM | Reply

Musk is trying to buy the midterms. The thing I'd like to see him buy next is the farm.

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 09:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Mr Musk is enjoying Pres Trump's multi-trillion tax cut for billionaires, while working Americans suffer and strive to put food on the table.


Why is it a surprise that billionaires want more of the same from the Republicans they seem to own?


And then there is the apparent inheritocracy that looks to be developing...

inheritocracy
en.wiktionary.org

... inheritocracy (countable and uncountable, plural inheritocracies)

An economic situation in which individuals' prosperity is mainly dependent on inherited wealth rather than income from work or other sources. ...



Have the Republicans fostered an inheritocracy by reducing estate taxes?


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 09:30 PM | Reply

Send the ------- illegal immigrant home to Africa in a ------- box.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 01:16 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort