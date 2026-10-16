One Man Tries to Buy the Midterms

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Friday, October 16, 2026
Elon Musk has now poured at least $366 million into electing Republicans ... Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center says we haven't seen a gap like this since the Watergate election of 72. And here's the grubby part. Musk is a federal contractor. His companies have pulled in at least $38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits.
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