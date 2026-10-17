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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Nebraska Went First with Its Medicaid Cuts, it's Resonating in the Midterms

When Republicans passed their mega tax-cut bill more than a year ago, they timed most of its more than $1 trillion in health care cuts to kick in after the midterm elections, perhaps staving off possible electoral impacts.

Posted by retort at 08:35 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Last year, Trump and 98% of elected GOP enacted the biggest Medicaid cuts in history, bigger even than Reagan's Medicaid cuts. By 2034, 7.5 million people will lose their Medicaid because of the cuts. Clinics are already closing and hospitals are already cutting services, citing OBBBA as a reason.

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-- Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) 3:32 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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