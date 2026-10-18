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Sunday, October 18, 2026

ICE Targets Suspect who Died Years Ago,

A federal officer slammed a vehicle into a Houston construction worker and broke his leg, believing him to be a man who apparently died years ago ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/18

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Watch an ICE agent run down and then run over a man. The man was was then writhing on the ground, saying "You broke my leg! You broke my leg!" Agents didn't help him. And btw, the man wasn't the target of their operation.

[image or embed]

-- Eric Umansky (@ericumansky.bsky.social) 6:08 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

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... A federal officer slammed a vehicle into a Houston construction worker and broke his leg, believing him to be a man who apparently died years ago, the dead man's family said on Friday, further calling into question the account given by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ...

So ICE agents may have lied?

What a turn of events.

/s

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 10:33 PM | Reply

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