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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

More Evidence that We're Living in Bizarro World

Milt Policzer: The Justice Department said it was investigating whether the major TV networks violated antitrust law by agreeing not to participate in pool coverage of the White House.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Trump's DOJ Is Abusing Antitrust Law to Investigate News Networks That Boycotted Pool Coverage After He Banned Outlets He Disliked By Executive Watch https://www.theunpopulist.net/p/trumps-doj-is-abusing-antitrust-law

[image or embed]

-- The UnPopulist (@theunpopulist.net) 1:03 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the OpEd ...

... They conspired to stop conspiring.

This is creative legal thinking at its best. (Yes, I know some of you think this is creative legal thinking at its worst, but I appreciate the creative part of it.)

This brings us to the people now working at the Justice Department (aka Trump's law firm). There's been no lack of articles and commentary about how all the competent ethical lawyers have left and new hires aren't exactly highly vetted. I don't personally know whether that's true or not.

What I do know is that if they're having trouble staffing the agency, they need to consider alternatives. After all, if they're hiring lawyers who don't know what they're doing, why not hire non-lawyers who don't know what they're doing but have creative skills?

Yes, non-lawyers can't file the documents or make arguments in court. The current Justice Department is not big on following annoying rules or rulings, but they'll still need bar members so they can claim to be law-abiding.

But there's no reason why creative non-lawyers can't write briefs and concoct arguments for the guys who somehow passed a bar exam. There are many professions to draw on. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 02:01 PM | Reply

And, once again, the DoJ is going to get laughed out of court.

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-19 09:30 PM | Reply

Get Trump and MAGA out of the federal government.

Let them destroy their local communities.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-19 09:36 PM | Reply

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