More Evidence that We're Living in Bizarro World

More from the OpEd ...



This is creative legal thinking at its best. (Yes, I know some of you think this is creative legal thinking at its worst, but I appreciate the creative part of it.)



This brings us to the people now working at the Justice Department (aka Trump's law firm). There's been no lack of articles and commentary about how all the competent ethical lawyers have left and new hires aren't exactly highly vetted. I don't personally know whether that's true or not.



What I do know is that if they're having trouble staffing the agency, they need to consider alternatives. After all, if they're hiring lawyers who don't know what they're doing, why not hire non-lawyers who don't know what they're doing but have creative skills?



Yes, non-lawyers can't file the documents or make arguments in court. The current Justice Department is not big on following annoying rules or rulings, but they'll still need bar members so they can claim to be law-abiding.



But there's no reason why creative non-lawyers can't write briefs and concoct arguments for the guys who somehow passed a bar exam. There are many professions to draw on. ...