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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

DoJ Charges 24 in CA, Targeting Alleged Noncitizen Voters

Federal authorities charged more than two dozen foreign nationals Monday in California as part of a statewide sweep targeting people who officials say have illegally registered or voted in U.S. elections.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 10:03 AM Â· Oct 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The arrests are part of a Trump administration effort to root out noncitizen voting ahead of next month's midterm elections, even though data shows that the problem is incredibly rare, difficult to prove and has not been shown to change the outcome of races.

Federal officials on Monday blamed California officials for the alleged crimes, accusing them of facilitating noncitizen voting through inadequate voter roll maintenance and hiding it from the public. The charges escalated a simmering voter roll fight that came into focus last week when the Justice Department sued California and warned that local election workers who knowingly process or tabulate ballots submitted by noncitizen voters are at risk of investigation and potential prosecution.

The Justice Department said the 28 people who were charged as part of a sweep dubbed Operation Protect the Vote are lawful permanent residents " but not U.S. citizens who are permitted to legally vote. They are charged with crimes including making false statements on a naturalization application and submitting fraudulent voter registrations.

"This causes real damage to real elections and real damage to American citizens," Trent McCotter, the acting deputy attorney general at the Justice Department, said during a news conference in Los Angeles.

Rob Bonta, California's Democratic attorney general, said Monday that there is no widespread voter fraud in California and that while "one-off" examples of voter fraud are possible, those instances are "a drop in the bucket" considering the state has 23 million registered voters.

Bonta said he expects his state to prevail in the federal government's lawsuit, saying the Republican administration "has provided us with no facts of any ineligible voters, just a conclusory statement with no evidence to back it." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 07:11 PM | Reply

Does Pres Trump has a case here?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 11:06 PM | Reply

Nevada called ... .laughing.

"They are charged with crimes including making false statements on a naturalization application and submitting fraudulent voter registrations."

Neither of those suggest government malfeasance.

Folks will lie on applications, like telling the tax assessors your place is 10,000 sq feet, while telling lenders it's 30,000 sq feet.

That's not the fault of the system, that's on the perpetrators.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-19 11:46 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

@#3 ... Folks will lie on applications, like telling the tax assessors your place is 10,000 sq feet, while telling lenders it's 30,000 sq feet. ...

Wow, your comment goes right to the core of the matter.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:19 AM | Reply

"That's not the fault of the system, that's on the perpetrators."

And let's be clear: this administration is threatening to prosecute the bureaucrat for being lied to.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-20 01:55 AM | Reply

@#5 ... this administration is threatening to prosecute *the bureaucrat* for being lied to. ...

[trying to retain your emphasis]

Exactly.

But, maybe more specifically, the Blue State bureaucrat?



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 02:38 AM | Reply

24 out of 23,155,447 or .0000010 of the registered voters.

A solution for a problem that doesn't exist.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 06:58 AM | Reply

"24 out of 23,155,447 or .0000010 of the registered voters."

You'd imagine the error rate would be higher.

But again: they're talking about "possible" "illegal" and "registered". There's yet to be a claim regarding illegal votes actually cast.

Now, some may say CA's not really looking very hard. Certainly not as vigilant as Texas, right?

Well, according to the Heritage Foundation's Election Fraud website, Texas has convicted 27 illegals for casting a vote.

In the last 40 years.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-20 12:27 PM | Reply

"Esmeralda Muoz, 70, said her family was furious that agents showed up to their home in full tactical gear with guns drawn to arrest her husband before dawn"

President Trump knows how she feels.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-20 12:30 PM | Reply

"Esmeralda Muoz, 70, said her family was furious that agents showed up to their home in full tactical gear with guns drawn to arrest her husband before dawn"

President Trump knows how she feels.

#9 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

No one arrested that fat mafioso that day. And no guns were drawn.

Why do you interesting people insist that we have to feel sorry for the sorriest man in the known universe?

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-20 12:45 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

A 72-year-old man raided by federal agents over alleged illegal voting in California has been identified by his wife as a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

www.rawstory.com

Womp womp

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-20 01:20 PM | Reply

" 24 out of 23,155,447"

I've read several articles on this topic, and multiple accounts speak of others in the house with the same name.

When statisticians researched Trump's "3,000,000 illegal votes" in CA claim, they discovered roughly 20,000 folks with the same name and birthdate.

The most common? Josephina Hernandez, March 19th (saint day for St. Joseph)

The second most common? Patrick Kelly, March 17th.

Other birthdate matching names/dates included April, May, June, Autumn, Noel, and Holly.

I'd bet when all is said and done, less than half of those accused actually cast an illegal vote.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-20 08:28 PM | Reply

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