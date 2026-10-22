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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Billionaire Scored Trump Pardon After $50 Million Deal With Alina Habba

A Venezuelan billionaire secured a pardon from President Donald Trump after his family gave Trump's former attorney at least $50 million, The New York Times reported on Tuesday night.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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BREAKING NYT: A billionaire wanted a Trump pardon. His family gave Alina Habba a $50 million deal. Julio Herrera Velutini, a prominent Venezuelan, was seeking clemency. He got it not long after his daughter gave Habba, a lawyer close to Trump, an extraordinarily lucrative job.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 6:56 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Most corrupt administration in US history. There's not even a close 2nd.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-21 12:25 PM | Reply

Yep, I reported Alina to fraud.gov as well.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 07:52 AM | Reply

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