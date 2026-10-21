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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

PHP Vulnerability 2026 Explained

A widespread cybersecurity emergency unfolded across the global internet Wednesday after security researchers and the PHP Foundation disclosed two critical vulnerabilities residing in the core runtime of the PHP programming language.

Posted by qcp at 08:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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A severe vulnerability has been found in key web technology PHP, forcing just about everybody to patch websites, and fast. Expect outages.

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-- AppleInsider (@appleinsider.com) 7:42 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

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thx for posting this.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 01:43 PM | Reply

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