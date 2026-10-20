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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Trump, 80, Wanders Off While Waving and Saluting to No One

Donald Trump was heading towards his helipad when he suddenly stopped to acknowledge a nonexistent crowd.

Posted by qcp at 06:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Dementia patients often hallucinate.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-20 03:23 PM | Reply

Whistling past the elephants' graveyard.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-20 03:35 PM | Reply

This doesn't really concern anyone, especially the Libs.
If the Libs cared, they would be more dramatic about it.
--Eberly

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-20 06:40 PM | Reply

He is a dottering old man. But MAGA just can't bring themselves to see if.

#4 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-20 06:49 PM | Reply

He was waving to Otto Pen

#5 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-10-20 06:58 PM | Reply

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