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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Meet the Researchers Leaving US Due to Trump's Funding Cuts

Halley Froehlich was sure she'd spend her scientific career in the United States. Her family has been in America since the 1700s.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Over the past 2 years, delayed federal grants & fears about the future motivated Halley Froehlich to pack her life into boxes and move to Finland w/ her husband & daughter. She is continuing her research there--studying how fish, shellfish & seaweed that humans eat are responding to climate change.

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-- Bucks County Beacon (@buckscountybeacon.com) 9:55 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

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More from the article ...

... When the Trump administration began upending U.S. scientific research last year, dismantling the federal grant-giving process and attempting to exert more political influence over what projects get funded, foreign universities saw an opportunity. They adopted programs to lure U.S. researchers abroad, promising more stable streams of funding and academic freedom.

Since then, many have taken the bait. While there is no way to quantify the overall change across the nation, scientists, researchers and professional groups say the shift is clear, unprecedented and concerning.

"You can almost talk to any vice president for research at a university and they will tell you of one or two top faculty that they've lost," said Tobin Smith, senior vice president of government relations and public policy for the Association of American Universities.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said Trump is "ending waste" and is "committed to keeping America the world leader in scientific innovation, and that means funding real science."

But more than half of American states have lost scientists to recruitment programs in other countries, according to an April report from the Business for Federal Research Funding Coalition. Last March, early-career biomedical scientists were about 20 percentage points less likely to say they would "now" stay in the U.S., compared to their recollection of how they felt six months earlier. And physics Ph.D. graduates in 2025 left the U.S. at the highest rate in 30 years, according to the American Institute of Physics.

Countries including Canada, France, Belgium and Finland are touting their recruits from U.S. institutions, a disturbing and surprising development, scientists say, for a country that far and away leads the world in Nobel prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 06:11 PM | Reply

The orange -------- is allowing other nations to spring ahead of the US in R&D. This will hurt the US long term.

He doesn't care so long as he gets to steal as much as he can before leaving.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 10:36 AM | Reply

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