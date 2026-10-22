Nancy Pelosi's Office Latest Recipient of Letter Containing White Powder

"More than 100 letters thought to contain white powder were reportedly thought to be circulating in the US mail system. Election offices across the US have also reported receiving suspicious mail.



The mailings are under investigation by the FBI, the Capitol police and the US Postal Inspection Service.



The FBI declined to confirm "specific instances or letters", but said in a statement earlier this week:



"The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including secretary of state offices and their related election offices, and congressional offices."



;;



Whew! I'm just glad the competent appointees of the Drumpf Admin are on top of this!