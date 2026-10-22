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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Nancy Pelosi's Office Latest Recipient of Letter Containing White Powder

Former speaker is latest target of mailings sent to various Congress members in the lead-up to the midterm elections

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Grateful that none of our election workers were harmed. As these attacks continue across the country, my promise is this: Minnesota will continue to have the safest, freest, and fairest elections in the nation. www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/ne ...

[image or embed]

-- Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) 5:23 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"More than 100 letters thought to contain white powder were reportedly thought to be circulating in the US mail system. Election offices across the US have also reported receiving suspicious mail.

The mailings are under investigation by the FBI, the Capitol police and the US Postal Inspection Service.

The FBI declined to confirm "specific instances or letters", but said in a statement earlier this week:

"The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including secretary of state offices and their related election offices, and congressional offices."

;;

Whew! I'm just glad the competent appointees of the Drumpf Admin are on top of this!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 09:21 PM | Reply

Never underestimate the right wing terrorists craven desires.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 07:53 AM | Reply

Morons.
She's retiring, anyway.
A decade late, but retiring.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-22 03:39 PM | Reply

White powder? She opened Paul's mail by mistake.

#4 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-23 12:08 AM | Reply

@#4 ... White powder? She opened Paul's mail by mistake. ...

Why is your current trolling alias trying to trivialize this assault upon those in our government>

Could it be that it agrees with these attacks?

If so, why?


Yer up ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-23 12:24 AM | Reply

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