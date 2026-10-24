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Saturday, October 24, 2026

False Transgender Rights Pamphlets Causing Backlash and Confusion

The mailers, sent by an organization formed last month in Wyoming, implicate a Texas transgender rights group that says it was not involved.

Posted by snoofy at 08:32 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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snoofy

Joined 2005/09/26
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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The "Texas Transgender Student Union" that sent out mailers, which have become a major controversy among Republicans, is a real organization -- but it was only formed in September in Wyoming as an LLC and is entirely separate from TENT, the organization marketed in the fliers.

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-- steven monacelli (@stevanzetti.bsky.social) 12:05 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The hits just keep coming...

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-22 09:31 PM | Reply

New clues emerge for the source of mystery Texas mass mailers on transgender issues

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-22 09:33 PM | Reply

I was really hoping to get one of these as a souvenir , but it has not arrived.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-23 08:28 PM | Reply

Schools are not "transing" children. They can't even give kids aspirin or Tylenol. Teachers buy school supplies out of their paychecks for a tax break... Then there is the dodging bullets. 540 children died in the last five years... and it had nothing to do with trans.

Some of the institutions that DO trans kids are... get out yer crayons... don't want you to miss this...

Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Anthem, United Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Aetna, Cigna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, AbbvieEndo, Novartis, Bristol Myers, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen, Astellas, Biogen, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Gilead, Lundbeck, Otsuka, Sage Therapeutics, Sanofi, Takeda, and UCB

The list of medical facilities/ clinics is too long and varies by state, but they do contain major players like Johns Hopkins and Kaiser and an assortment of University Hospitals... too numerous to mention.

Interesting, this came out of Tex@$$ because ...
Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is required to open the nation's first-ever detransition clinic by the end of October 2026 under a landmark settlement with the Texas Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice. It is a settlement agreement offering free services stemming from a lawsuit.
I have a feeling this list will grow exponentially... jus' sayin'

Happy Thanksgiving suckers...

CHILDREN ARE BEING EXPLOITED FOR PROFIT

Stop lying about who is responsible for it.

#4 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-24 10:22 AM | Reply

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