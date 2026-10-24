False Transgender Rights Pamphlets Causing Backlash and Confusion

Schools are not "transing" children. They can't even give kids aspirin or Tylenol. Teachers buy school supplies out of their paychecks for a tax break... Then there is the dodging bullets. 540 children died in the last five years... and it had nothing to do with trans.



Some of the institutions that DO trans kids are... get out yer crayons... don't want you to miss this...



Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Anthem, United Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Aetna, Cigna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, AbbvieEndo, Novartis, Bristol Myers, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen, Astellas, Biogen, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Gilead, Lundbeck, Otsuka, Sage Therapeutics, Sanofi, Takeda, and UCB



The list of medical facilities/ clinics is too long and varies by state, but they do contain major players like Johns Hopkins and Kaiser and an assortment of University Hospitals... too numerous to mention.



Interesting, this came out of Tex@$$ because ...

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is required to open the nation's first-ever detransition clinic by the end of October 2026 under a landmark settlement with the Texas Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice. It is a settlement agreement offering free services stemming from a lawsuit.

I have a feeling this list will grow exponentially... jus' sayin'



Happy Thanksgiving suckers...



CHILDREN ARE BEING EXPLOITED FOR PROFIT



Stop lying about who is responsible for it.

