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Thursday, October 22, 2026

'Are You a Stupid Person?' Who Do You Work For?'

"How is waving those sanctions on Russia to secure the release of Hubbard not giving something to Russia?" the female reporter asked.

Posted by snoofy at 07:30 AM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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snoofy

Joined 2005/09/26
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Trump to a woman reporter: Are you a stupid person? You're a stupid person

[image or embed]

-- FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 4:49 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

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"Who do you work for?"

The answer to his fat face should always be "The American people, Krasnov Fats."

I see in his face the effects of his dementia just like in my grandma.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 07:56 AM | Reply

Donald sure is brave, hiding behind the skirts of the Secret Service.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 08:38 AM | Reply

Der Dotard is melting right before our eyes, like Hemingway described: gradually, then suddenly. We are seeing the gradual part now, and if there is an actual Blue Wave, we will see the sudden part. A hobbled, limping administration captained by an insane man and crewed by all manner of incompetents, is a dangerous thing for America...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-22 08:40 AM | Reply

If this were Old Texas, the way MAGA pretends to be, someone would have kicked the living snot out of Donald years ago.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 08:42 AM | Reply

Trump is demented.

www.huffpost.com

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-22 08:48 AM | Reply

Trump's mental condition is worsening from alarmingly critical to hilarious.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-22 08:59 AM | Reply

CATDOG

How close do you think Mr. Putin is watching this meltdown?

Considering how much they are depending on each other.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-22 09:06 AM | Reply

f there is an actual Blue Wave, we will see the sudden part.

There is no doubt in my mind that he will try to declare the election invalid if the democrats win majorities in both houses.

Anyone who would send an armed mob to the Capitol that ended up killing police officers and his own mob will stop at nothing to keep his stranglehold on the government.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 09:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Mr. Putin is watching this meltdown?

I'm sure the bald midget is watching it, but I doubt he cares too much.

Krasnov Fats has already destroyed the reputation and alliances between the US and the rest of the world and I am sure that he was directed to do that by Putin.

At this point there can be no doubt left in anyone's mind who has a modicum of intelligence that he is controlled by Putin.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 09:52 AM | Reply

>waving those sanctions

-semi-literate female reporter

#10 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-22 10:55 AM | Reply

>'Are You a Stupid Person?'

Waving is the act of raising a hand and moving it back and forth to greet, signal, direct, or say goodbye to someone

#11 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-22 10:56 AM | Reply

Waving is the act of raising a hand and moving it back and forth to greet, signal, direct, or say goodbye to someone

#11 | POSTED BY JOHN_SAVAGE2

I thought of five definitions to "wave" in five seconds.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 11:04 AM | Reply

Now comes a sixth.

#13 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 11:04 AM | Reply

But, of course, that reporter (aka stupid female) was using the word "waive" in that context, not "wave".

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 11:09 AM | Reply

waving those sanctions
-semi-literate female reporter
#10 | Posted by john_savage2

LMAO.
Look how an obvious typo becomes a platform for a DR malcontent to virtue signal his misogyny and loyalty to Trump.

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 11:11 AM | Reply

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