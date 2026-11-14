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Saturday, November 14, 2026

ICE Caught Deleting Posts After Being Sued for Arrest of U.S. Citizen

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scrubbing its own timeline after a lawsuit from Minneapolis resident Aliya Rahman.

Posted by snoofy at 11:31 AM | 22 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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snoofy

Joined 2005/09/26
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

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In January, ICE agents dragged Aliya Rahman from her car and detained her. Yesterday, Rahman, a disabled Minneapolis resident, filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Reporter Amanda Moore captured the moment Rahman was hauled out of her car:

[image or embed]

-- Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2:10 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

ICE is a CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 11:42 AM | Reply

The Trump administration is a criminal enterprise.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-13 12:37 PM | Reply

ICE needs to melt.

#3 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-14 11:57 AM | Reply

she had room to drive away, ignored repeated commands to move, and obstructed federal officers.

#4 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 11:58 AM | Reply

Where's the deleted video?
Newrepublic has only a bad link.
motherjones video (conveniently) doesn't show the open way out that she refused to take.

#5 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 12:15 PM | Reply

Where's your PWZ link, retard?

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 12:16 PM | Reply

The criminals are destroying the evidence of their crimes?

Who could have known?

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 12:17 PM | Reply

leftists: side with moslems fighting gov
moslems: vote moslems to office, who officially implement shariah law

-haram leftists finally shut down, trannies tossed from roofs

(unintended consequences 101)

#8 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 12:21 PM | Reply

...I will post link to deleted posts if I run across them.
wth is pwz?

#9 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 12:22 PM | Reply

Daddysfist's child-raping hero accepts bribe planes from Muslims.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 12:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

...reporters at HuffPost and The New Republic preserved the text and context of the deleted agency tweets...

-but, not the vids? hmmm. sounds sus.

#11 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 12:26 PM | Reply

According to a DW Fact Check, official records show that 67 deaths occurred in ICE custody during the Obama administration

#12 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 12:44 PM | Reply

One of your child raping hero's stormtroopers put 10 bullets into the back of an ICU nurse.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 12:48 PM | Reply

archive.is

this is the deleted post, but the vid no play

I don't believe they made up the 'refusing to move' situation, and find it sus that no one has the receipts any more

#14 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 01:11 PM | Reply

#13
link to vid?

#15 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 01:12 PM | Reply

Daddysfist gets off on snuff porn.

#16 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 01:17 PM | Reply

Reminder that 50% of ICE agents are Hispanic

#17 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 01:22 PM | Reply

Latin America
>6.8 million square miles

USA
>3 million square miles

Spics
>Is no fair gringos! Let me live with you!

#18 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 01:23 PM | Reply

50% of ICE agents are Hispanic

That sounds like something that is probably not true.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-14 01:24 PM | Reply

Border Patrol is 50% Mexican et. al.
ICE is more like 25%.

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-14 01:51 PM | Reply

XCancel service is suspended.

Unfortunately, due to a new development in the ongoing legal proceedings, we are required to suspend this service again until further notice. We can't share more details.

You can find the content you were looking for on the original website:

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Thank you for your understanding. And the trust you have put into the XCancel project.

#21 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 02:05 PM | Reply

The two U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers who fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti were identified in government records obtained by ProPublica as Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa and CBP Officer Raymundo Gutierrez

#22 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-14 02:09 PM | Reply

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