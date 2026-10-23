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Friday, October 23, 2026

Musk Makes $1 billion Investment in Skydance

Elon Musk has invested roughly $1 billion in Skydance, ...

Posted by qcp at 09:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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So, the real question: will HBO (part of Skydance) still stream Alex Gibney's "Musk" documentary, now that Musk is an investor in Skydance ...

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-- Mike Masnick (@masnick.com) 2:56 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Musk and Ellison. The nexus where Zionists and Nazis quite stepping on each other's toes and start to play footsie with one another....

#1 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-22 02:54 PM | Reply

Someone needs to bring back anti monopoly laws

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 02:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Keeping it in the ~family.~

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 08:42 PM | Reply

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