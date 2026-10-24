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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Report: Dutch Spies Hacked Jared Kushner's iPhone

The Dutch learned a Russian intelligence agency had broken into Kushner's iPhone in 2017, so they borrowed the trick and started watching for themselves.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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Vanity Fair reports that Dutch military intelligence allegedly hacked Jared Kushner's iPhone in 2018 and monitored his access to a UAE bank account holding hundreds of millions of dollars. Kushner denies the allegations. #USA

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-- NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 4:31 AM Â· Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... Remember when President Donald Trump put his son-in-law in charge of negotiating a grand bargain in the Middle East, back in his first term? Understandable if not, given that no grand bargain emerged and the region is more on fire than ever courtesy of the U.S. and Israel's disastrous war with Iran, ...

An excellent, albeit succulent, summary of Pres Trump being manipulated by Pres Netanyahu to do what Pres Netanyahu wants Pres Trump to do.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-23 12:34 AM | Reply

... He also got owned by the Dutch ...

imo, the people in Pres Trump's orbit are amateurs on the diplomatic global stage.

Also, imo, the Dutch don't look to own anyone. The Dutch are, and have been for centuries, traders on the world stage.

If the Trump folk think that the Dutch have owned them, well, to me that just looks like a major admission of incompetence by that Trump team.

But, would that admission really be a surprise?



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-23 12:41 AM | Reply

And I have no reason to believe the Dutch were the only country listening in.
Jared never did complete a National Security background check, did he?

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-23 05:05 AM | Reply

Jared's application for security clearance was 86'd in 2018 due to him being such an obvious security risk.

Trump, himself a wild security risk, naturally overrode that objection.

No word on whether Dmitry Peskov passed along a thank-you note.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-23 06:25 AM | Reply

Jared Kushner's Lawyer Demands Vanity Fair Pull Book Excerpt Over False and Defamatory Allegations'
uk.news.yahoo.com

... Chad Mizelle, an attorney representing Jared Kushner, demanded that Vanity Fair take down a recently published book excerpt alleging that President Donald Trump's son-in-law had access to secret foreign bank accounts during his first term.

"We formally put Vanity Fair and Cond Nast on notice regarding the false and defamatory allegations published about our client, Jared Kushner," Mizelle wrote in a statement on X Saturday morning. "Serious questions are now being raised about the credibility of this reporting, including by independent journalists."

He continued: "Despite repeated requests, the author has failed to produce a single bank statement, wire transfer record, account number or other verifiable evidence supporting these extraordinary accusations."

As Mizelle went on, he claimed that they "have seen no indication that Vanity Fair conducted any independent verification of these claims before publishing them."

"We call on Vanity Fair to clarify publicly whether it independently verified these allegations and, if so, what evidence supports them. Or did it simply republish the author's claims without conducting its own fact-checking?" he concluded. "We have demanded that Vanity Fair remove the article and preserve all records relating to its reporting, fact-checking, editorial review and publication." ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 06:43 PM | Reply

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