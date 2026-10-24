Report: Dutch Spies Hacked Jared Kushner's iPhone

... He also got owned by the Dutch ...



imo, the people in Pres Trump's orbit are amateurs on the diplomatic global stage.



Also, imo, the Dutch don't look to own anyone. The Dutch are, and have been for centuries, traders on the world stage.



If the Trump folk think that the Dutch have owned them, well, to me that just looks like a major admission of incompetence by that Trump team.



But, would that admission really be a surprise?









