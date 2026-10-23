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Friday, October 23, 2026

Starlink Still Restricted for Ukraine

Ukrainian interceptors still cannot use the internet at high speed to shoot down Russian attack drones ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for an investigation into Elon Musk after The Wall Street Journal reported that the SpaceX chief restricted Ukraine's access to the company's satellite-based Starlink network. on.wsj.com/4sj4cMX

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-- The Wall Street Journal (@wsj.com) 5:11 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The 300 lb orange pedo with a Putin-gaped ass comes through for the Kremlin yet again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-23 12:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Make America Russian Again!

Trump, Rubio, Hegseth, Musk... all lying about how they aren't helping Vlad against Ukraine.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-23 01:30 PM | Reply

MAGA are Pedo Traitors.

They hate America and want to sell us out to Russia.

Stop treating them as anything else.

#3 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-23 10:04 PM | Reply

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