You know, it pretty interesting how Project25 managed to conceive The Reality TV Show Presidency in order to force their Agenda on America.



The incompetency and clownship alone are remarkable achievements! Who would'a thunk it?



And they are close, or were until the latest Election.



I don't know what's going to happen first now; the MAGA Revolution conquest of America as STOOGES of the Corporate Oligarchy ... which they will tell you they also oppose, ... as if..., or the Final Moments of the current version of the Corporate Republican Party in America?



They think they have enough faux-Democrats into the Corporate Money Stream that fills and floats Congress to finesse all this US BLUE Counter-Revolution stuff that now has LOTS of Votes in Congress... AOC has said nice things about Jeffries, even.



Which may be a reflection of what it takes to Defeat Trumpism in America.



But Project25's hosts of FOX News talk show-reality substitute Propaganda Hosts has produced more than they ever hoped for so far... but it's just possible that their completely clownish incompetence has stalled the Project a bit at the moment, in the DOJ, the Economic Team, the DEPT of WAR

(did I mention clownish?), ICE??



Maybe we have a chance; Trump can be Blackmailed, just ask Putin. Dems could offer him Immunity from Prosecution if he gives up Office.



Otherwise, he might be going to be living in his Mar a Gaza Trump Hotel and running Israel.



He might even get GMax as his Gatekeeper.

