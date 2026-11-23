And nobody will go to jail for the years and years of negligence that brought us to this point.

Senator Duckworth, what do we all need to to do try and stop this?!

Meghan McCain @MeghanMcCain Every mother I know is having a nervous breakdown about this lead bombing set to take place in Iowa by our Army. If Republicans and the Trump administration aren't going to give a ---- about the potential severe poisoning of Iowans and our food supply maybe Democrats will.

Could not be simpler.

Iowa went Blue. So Trump wants it to eat lead.

He's intent on poisoning people because his feelings are hurt, and he wants revenge.

Let me lean into this a bit: Donald Trump is a vindictive man.

Nothing leaves the planet. Everything we started with onmillions of years ago is still here, just in different molecular forms. Only launched space probes that are beyond earth's gravitational pull are gone forever.

AQI filters mounted on high altitude airplanes reveal lead and carbon particulates dating back to the First World War.



The people and eco-system in Fallujah, Iraq, are still suffering from depleted uranium (DU) exposure from US munitions deployed against them decades ago, highlighted by the high prevalence of infants born with disabilities.



In Vietnam today, disabilities in infants have been linked to Agent Orange exposure.



Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran have become environmental disasters, thanks to the "triumverate of evil."



Now Dummkopf Trumpf wants to bring the effects of chemical warfare to America, despoiling the Iowa agricultural system: "Iowa has approximately 30 million acres of farmland, covering about 85% of the state's total land area."



Lead exposure has been linked to lower IQ in children, so perhaps he wants to "Barronize" the children of Iowa for turning Blue this past election.



And if Senile Satan wanted to punish Canada for forest fire smoke, this "dirty bomb" explosion won't do it. Weather Network reports that an anticipated northwesterly wind shift with a Sunday cold front will direct the fallout south/southeast into more populated US areas, "safely away from Canadian skies."



Below is an uncontrolled detonation of military munitions.



"FUNNY: 2"