Nothing leaves the planet. Everything we started with on Day One
millions of years ago is still here, just in different molecular forms. Only launched space probes that are beyond earth's gravitational pull are gone forever.
AQI filters mounted on high altitude airplanes reveal lead and carbon particulates dating back to the First World War.
The people and eco-system in Fallujah, Iraq, are still suffering from depleted uranium (DU) exposure from US munitions deployed against them decades ago, highlighted by the high prevalence of infants born with disabilities.
In Vietnam today, disabilities in infants have been linked to Agent Orange exposure.
Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran have become environmental disasters, thanks to the "triumverate of evil."
Now Dummkopf Trumpf wants to bring the effects of chemical warfare to America, despoiling the Iowa agricultural system: "Iowa has approximately 30 million acres of farmland, covering about 85% of the state's total land area."
Lead exposure has been linked to lower IQ in children, so perhaps he wants to "Barronize" the children of Iowa for turning Blue this past election.
And if Senile Satan wanted to punish Canada for forest fire smoke, this "dirty bomb" explosion won't do it. Weather Network reports that an anticipated northwesterly wind shift with a Sunday cold front will direct the fallout south/southeast into more populated US areas, "safely away from Canadian skies."
Below is an uncontrolled detonation of military munitions.
"FUNNY: 2"