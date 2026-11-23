|
Monday, November 23, 2026
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is suing SpaceX over claims its AI product, Grok, failed to prevent the generation of child sexual abuse material on their social media platform X, the attorney general's office announced Monday morning.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy