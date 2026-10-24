Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Most U.S. Economy's Reported Job Gains for 2025 Disappeared

The economy added just 116K jobs in 2025, down from the 1.21M initially reported, a reduction of about 90%, according to the chart [Steve] Rattner shared. The chart also showed 2024 payroll gains revised down to 1.46M from 2.59M, a 44% reduction. For January through September 2026, gains were revised to 612K from 730K, a decline of 16%.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Facts just don't interest the Republicans. It's the heated, nonsensical babble-rhetoric that gets their withered nads glowing.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-24 06:58 AM | Reply

Dang those trannies!

It's the trannies right? Or is it them illegals? I forget who's to blame today.

Is it the Somalians today? Them AI's?

Anyway. They is.. whoever they is.. they is taking our jerbs!

Thanks Obama!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-24 12:33 PM | Reply

#2

In CO it's the HS boys trying to use the girls locker room. A none-existent problem. But a major dog whistle from our local school board anyway.

#3 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-24 12:58 PM | Reply

"The economy added just 116K jobs in 2025, down from the 1.21M initially reported"

These are the same people who claimed there were over 15,000 illegals on the voting rolls in Nevada who might've illegally cast ballots.

When pressed, the government reduced that number to 185, illegals they were SURE had cast improper ballots.

Nevada investigated, and found ALL 185 were legal voters who cast legal votes. All 185.

This government lies to us. They reported a number that was 900% off-target. That's either by design, or by ignorance.

They're also reporting 3.7% inflation. Anybody believe them???

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-24 01:26 PM | Reply

BIDEN'S FAULT!

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 01:57 PM | Reply

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