Most U.S. Economy's Reported Job Gains for 2025 Disappeared

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Saturday, October 24, 2026
The economy added just 116K jobs in 2025, down from the 1.21M initially reported, a reduction of about 90%, according to the chart [Steve] Rattner shared. The chart also showed 2024 payroll gains revised down to 1.46M from 2.59M, a 44% reduction. For January through September 2026, gains were revised to 612K from 730K, a decline of 16%.
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