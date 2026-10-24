Most U.S. Economy's Reported Job Gains for 2025 Disappeared

"The economy added just 116K jobs in 2025, down from the 1.21M initially reported"



These are the same people who claimed there were over 15,000 illegals on the voting rolls in Nevada who might've illegally cast ballots.



When pressed, the government reduced that number to 185, illegals they were SURE had cast improper ballots.



Nevada investigated, and found ALL 185 were legal voters who cast legal votes. All 185.



This government lies to us. They reported a number that was 900% off-target. That's either by design, or by ignorance.



They're also reporting 3.7% inflation. Anybody believe them???