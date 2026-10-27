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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Ohio Venues Cancel Vivek Ramaswamy Events as Backlash Grows

Ohio venues are pulling out of hosting Republican campaign events featuring gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, as backlash grows over his advert featuring his Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 04:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/27

Status: user

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Vivek Ramaswamy's Ohio gov bid in chaos as allies and venues drop him over Acton attack ad

[image or embed]

-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 12:22 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... The Old Dog Ale House & Brewery in Delaware, Ohio, canceled a GOP event featuring Ramaswamy last Friday ...

An ale house and brewery?!?!?!

Woof.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:21 PM | Reply

Couch ------ Vance named one of his spawn Vivek. Lol

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 11:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2 ... Couch ------ Vance named one of his spawn Vivek. ...

Vivek
en.wikipedia.org

... Vivek (or Bibek/Bivek in some regions) is a masculine given name that is popular in South Asia, particularly in India and Nepal. It is of Sanskrit origin and means "wisdom" and/or "conscience". ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 01:38 AM | Reply

It's interesting how republicans can pronounce Vivek Ramaswamy.

But can't pronounce Kamala or Mamdani.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 01:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's probably good they cancelled too.

I doubt Vivek would have paid them just like the Orange Felon.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 05:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Isn't it interesting how this personality served him well as a Capitalist CEO* before he got recruited into politics?

"We're looking for fresh blood, what do you bring to the table?" -- Republicans
"I pay the competition's mother to call them a liar." -- Vivek
"Brilliant! You're hired." -- Republicans

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-27 05:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

*Strive's flagship fund, the exchange-traded fund DRLL, launched in 2022 as an "anti-woke" energy sector index fund. The fund focuses on the energy sector without incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. --wikipedia

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-27 05:15 PM | Reply

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