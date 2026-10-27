Ohio Venues Cancel Vivek Ramaswamy Events as Backlash Grows

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Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Ohio venues are pulling out of hosting Republican campaign events featuring gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, as backlash grows over his advert featuring his Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother.
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