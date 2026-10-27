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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

One Justice Made a Startling Admission About the Supreme Court

Justice Elena Kagan gave a speech at Catholic University law school in D.C., warning the American public and her colleagues about the ways that the Supreme Court itself is undermining democratic governance.

Posted by retort at 10:09 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Justice Elena Kagan has sharply criticized the Supreme Court's conservative majority -- saying it undermined democracy in a series of rulings, including several that prompted the wave of gerrymandering. "[T]he court has blinded itself to the very deleterious effects of their rulings."

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 7:15 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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No RV for you Justice Kagan!

#1 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-27 12:10 PM | Reply

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