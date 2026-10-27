7 of Earth's 16 Vital Climate Signs Just Hit Record Extremes

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Of 16 climate indicators the coalition tracks, seven have reached record extremes, the report finds, while several others also show troubling trends.



The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, for example, exceeded 428 parts per million in May -- higher than at any point in the last 2 million years.



Rising CO2 levels are driven largely by humanity's CO2 emissions, which have also soared in recent centuries. Today's atmospheric CO2 is about 50 percent higher than it was in the late 18th century, before the Industrial Revolution, the report notes.



Meanwhile, the rate of global warming appears to be speeding up, too, having risen from 0.19 degrees Celsius per decade between 1970 and 2010 to about 0.36 C per decade since. ...