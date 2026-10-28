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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Israel Revokes Travel Permission for Several Jewish Americans

The travel authorizations for the congressional nominee and other progressive Jewish activists were revoked after they were detained in the West Bank.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 01:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Sadly, another harvest in Masafer Yatta was not. Settlers attacked Palestinian farmers -- but the IDF arrested two of the farmers, and evicted the others from their own land, after declaring it a closed military zone. Sound familiar? It's happening every single day.

[image or embed]

-- Brad Lander (@bradlander.bsky.social) 3:45 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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Last week the sinister Israeli security services arrested Brad Lander (D-NY) and dozens of Israeli and international Samaritans in the occupied West Bank while accompanying Palestinian farmers harvesting olives. Anton Goodman, acting CEO of Rabbis for Human Rights, reported that 28 Israeli members of his delegation and another 42 foreign citizens were being held for interrogation at the police station in nearby Beitar Illit.

Brad Lander, good friend of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-NY), easily beat wealthy Daniel Sachs Goldman (D-NY) -- an AIPAC funds recipient -- in the Democratic Party primary earlier this year.

Mr Lander will represent New York's 10th CD after election day on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026 and his swearing in at noon at the US Capitol on 3 Jan 2027.

Brad Lander is a genuine mensch and we're lucky he wasn't tortured by the IDF or beaten up or shot by Israeli Settlers who have targeted other American politicians and journalists.

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-28 04:16 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

No reason was given for the revocation.

Israeli fascism.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-28 08:54 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Zionism started as just a form of kosher Fascism until the white supremacist Christian nationalists started buying tickets and jumping on a bandwagon that will eventually lead them all into hell.

#3 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-28 09:52 AM | Reply

"kosher Fascism"

Hahaha that's great.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 10:06 AM | Reply

Israel is a shit-hole country.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 11:06 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Israel Revokes Travel Permission for Several Jewish Americans"

Hahahaha. Israel was born to be the homeland for all Jews.

What a surprise, that some Jews are more equal than other!

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 02:33 PM | Reply

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