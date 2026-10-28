"Israel Revokes Travel Permission for Several Jewish Americans"

Last week the sinister Israeli security services arrested Brad Lander (D-NY) and dozens of Israeli and international Samaritans in the occupied West Bank while accompanying Palestinian farmers harvesting olives. Anton Goodman, acting CEO of Rabbis for Human Rights, reported that 28 Israeli members of his delegation and another 42 foreign citizens were being held for interrogation at the police station in nearby Beitar Illit.



Brad Lander, good friend of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-NY), easily beat wealthy Daniel Sachs Goldman (D-NY) -- an AIPAC funds recipient -- in the Democratic Party primary earlier this year.



Mr Lander will represent New York's 10th CD after election day on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026 and his swearing in at noon at the US Capitol on 3 Jan 2027.



Brad Lander is a genuine mensch and we're lucky he wasn't tortured by the IDF or beaten up or shot by Israeli Settlers who have targeted other American politicians and journalists.



"FUNNY"