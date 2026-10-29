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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Physicists Propose: A Liquid That Can Flow in Time

"The most striking aspect of discrete time liquids, both quantum and classical, is the idea that a discrete time crystal with a finite density of topological time defects can restore time-translation symmetry on average," write physicists led by Zuo Wang and Marios H. Michael of the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Germany.

Posted by HeliumRat at 09:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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HeliumRat

Joined 2012/12/17
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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What it means is that adding heat could actually create order -- but only up to a point.

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Heh. They said "Professor Zuo Wang". One bet he's Evil. That's a super-villain name, to be sure. I'll bet he's into penis theft, like most leftist women.

#1 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 10:25 PM | Reply

@#1 ... One bet he's Evil. ...

Like Galileo who dared to proffer that Earth orbited around the Sun?

Galileo affair
en.wikipedia.org

... On February 24 the Qualifiers delivered their unanimous report: the proposition that the Sun is stationary at the centre of the universe is "foolish and absurd in philosophy, and formally heretical since it explicitly contradicts in many places the sense of Holy Scripture"; the proposition that the Earth moves and is not at the centre of the universe "receives the same judgement in philosophy; and ... in regard to theological truth it is at least erroneous in faith".[46][47] ...
[emphasis mine]



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:41 PM | Reply

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