Physicists Propose: A Liquid That Can Flow in Time

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Thursday, October 29, 2026
"The most striking aspect of discrete time liquids, both quantum and classical, is the idea that a discrete time crystal with a finite density of topological time defects can restore time-translation symmetry on average," write physicists led by Zuo Wang and Marios H. Michael of the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Germany.
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What it means is that adding heat could actually create order -- but only up to a point.
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